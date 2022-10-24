Holy Angels boys capture Tri-Metro title while Kennedy girls place two in top four spots
Jefferson boys’ cross country successfully defended its Metro West Conference Championship on its homecourse at Hyland Greens Golf Course on Oct. 18, holding off runner-up Oron by 28 points as the Jaguars dominated the top 10 with six runners.
Senior Adam Lueth was runner-up to Chaska champion Nolan Sutter who posted the winning time of 15 minutes, 40.9 seconds. Lueth finished in 16:01 and sophomore teammate Zach Tapajna was fourth in 16:36.5.
Jefferson kept its team tight led by junior Ian Klein who finished seventh in 16:52.1, sophomore Miles Bassett was eighth in 16:53.7, freshmen Patrick Altstatt and Alex Altstatt were ninth (17:00.4) and 10th (17:01.8), respectively.
The Jagaurs also won conference titles in 1983 and 1984 while going on to finish second in sections in 1983 and again last year. The 1984 team went captured the section title.
Waconia edged out Chaska for the girls title by two points while Jefferson was third, after winning five of the last seven titles.
Chanhassen’s Marissa Long won the championship in 17:37.9 while Jefferson senior Megan Lee was second in 17:59.3. Waconia junior Madeline Lage was third in 18:26.4 and Benilde-St. Margaret’s defending state entrant Vivienne Larson was fourth in 19:06.1.
Jaguars freshman Amelia Borgen was 14th in 20:07.7 while eight of the next Jefferson runners finished among 13 places spanning 59.2 seconds on the clock.
Freshman Avery Rich was 26th, junior Jamie Drewitz was 27th, Vivian Krhin was 29th, sophomore Caroline Hemann was 30th, sophomore Liliana Marcou was 33rd, senior Bella Thurston was 36th, junior Maren Myers was 37th and senior Carmen Brewers was 39th.
Tri-Metro Championships
Holy Angels tied St. Anthony for the boys title while Richfield was only one point back at the Tri-Metro Conference Championships ran at Battle Creek Park in Maplewood Oct. 18.
St. Anthony’s Alex Bjork won the race in 16:38.3 ahead of Kennedy senior Dennis Zrust who was second in 17:07.8. Holy Angles senior Colin Kaster was third in 17:12.8 and Richfield senior Nathan Gay was fourth in 17:22.8.
Spartans coach Marty Huberty was excited by the boys performance having run the course days earlier, especially a tricky hill before finishing with strides over the final 800 meters of the course to see how that felt on a firm and fast course.
“Cool and sunny, great running conditions,” Huberty said. “We had the first five runners across before Holy Angels and St. Anthony’s No. 5 but fell a point behind those teams.”
Huberty said: “Our guys have been working very hard throughout the season and while it was disappointing, we couldn’t win the championship meet and I am pleased and happy with them.”
The Stars had four runners among the top 15 times, including junior Eli Katter in seventh place in 17:32.6, sophomore Finn Sheeley 11th in 17:47.8 and sophomore Henry Heitzman 15th in 18:03.1.
Richfield made a charge for the top spot with junior Thomas Madrid finishing 10th in 17:41.4, senior Casey Gay 12th in 17:50.8, senior Aidan Cossette 13th in 18:01.3 and junior Knut Linne 18th in 18:09.1.
Kennedy had five scorers among the top 22 times including junior Samson Keefe ninth in 17:40.6, senior Grady Shilson was 14th in 18:02.5, senior Oliver Johnson was 16th in 18:03.7 and senior Joe Buch was 22nd in 18:24.1.
The girls race was dominated by Visitation which won with only 28 points compared to runner-up St. Anthony with 66 points. Holy Angels finished third, one point ahead of Kennedy with 72 points.
Kennedy had two of the top four runners including sophomore Gwen Vogt who was runner-up in 20:23.8 and junior Madeline Gray who was fourth overall in 20:39.5. Eighth grader Meredith Gray and sophomore Nora Leblanc were 25th and 27th, respectively.
Holy Angels countered with junior Caroline Pierce finishing third in 20:30.2 and junior Laney Knutson finishing ninth in 21:01.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.