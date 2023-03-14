Freitag finished with 28 points on Tuesday and 30 points against Eagan   

Jefferson opened play in the Section 3AAAA boys basketball tournament with a 58-55 win over Burnsville on March 7.

Daniel Freitag
Jefferson’s Daniel Freitag finished with 30 points in the game and had 28 points against Eagan.
Marcus Horton
Jefferson senior Marcus Horton goes up for an inside look at the rim against Burnsville.
Blake Mamalakis free throw
Blake Mamalakis, Marcus Horton
Jefferson’s Blake Mamalakis, third from left, flips the ball to classmate Marcus Horton late in the second half on March 7.
Jaguars timeout
Jefferson head coach Jeff Evans, middle, goes over a play during a timeout on March 7.

