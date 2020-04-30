Bloomington Jefferson girls' swimming and diving will host an online ice cream social for anyone interested in joining the program this fall.

The Google meet-up will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7. Join captains, current teammates and coaches to learn about the program over dilly bars. 

Virtual ice cream social

A big hit in the past has been dilly bars from Dairy Queen and that goes digital this year. 

Those interested to join should RSVP by May 6 to http://bit.ly/2VTj8CE or email jhgswimdive@gmail.com. Follow the program on Twitter @jagirlsswimdive or Instagram @jhsgirlsswimdive

