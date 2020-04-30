Bloomington Jefferson girls' swimming and diving will host an online ice cream social for anyone interested in joining the program this fall.
The Google meet-up will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7. Join captains, current teammates and coaches to learn about the program over dilly bars.
A big hit in the past has been dilly bars from Dairy Queen and that goes digital this year.
Those interested to join should RSVP by May 6 to http://bit.ly/2VTj8CE or email jhgswimdive@gmail.com. Follow the program on Twitter @jagirlsswimdive or Instagram @jhsgirlsswimdive
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.