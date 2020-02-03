Another loaded Section 2AA field awaits Jefferson
Bloomington Jefferson’s girls hockey team came into the final week of the regular season with a pair of wins by tying a season-high in goals in back-to-back games.
The week began with a 5-1 win at Henry Sibley/St. Paul Jan. 21 before successfully defending home ice in a 5-2 win over Holy Angels Jan. 25.
Junior Cayla Jungwirth scored twice, two minutes apart, in the first period against Henry Sibley including a short-handed goal. Jordan Fasching added assists on two goals in the second period on goals from Bella Grant and Sophia Jamieson. Jefferson (7-17) led 4-0 after Jamieson’s power-play tally 8:40 into the second period.
Eighth-grader Jana Lesch came through with her third goal of the season during a wild third period in which the Jags peppered the Riveter’s goalie by a 16-1 margin.
Jefferson avenged a 2-0 loss at Holy Angels on Jan. 7 with an emphatic 5-2 win on the return meeting at Bloomington Ice Gardens on Jan. 25 for senior night.
“That’s our biggest rivalry,” Jefferson coach Mike Ryan said. “So then to have senior night, it was special and the place was packed.”
Jefferson jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening period from Abby Longhenry and another power-play goal from Jamieson, just over three minutes apart late in the opening period.
Jungwirth and Longhenry added power-play goals after the Stars scored its own power-play goal less than five minutes into the period to give the Jaguars a 4-1 lead going into the third period. Ella Clow scored twice on the power play for Holy Angels with assists each time from Bridget McGuire. Clow cut the lead to 4-2 just over 13 minutes into the third period.
Jefferson defenseman Meghan Wendorf pushed the lead to 5-2 with a goal coming with 1:18 to play as goalie Becky St. George made 14 saves for the win.
Youth Night
About 60 youth hockey players from the Bloomington Girls Hockey Association were part of the pre-game festivities at BIG for the Jan. 28 game against Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
The Red Knights came into the game after claiming a third consecutive Metro West Conference title and left the ice with a 3-1 win in a game that was closer than the final score indicated, despite being outshot 39-9.
“For the seniors playing their last game at the Ice Gardens, definitely left it all out on the ice and should be proud of that,” Ryan said, going up against a Red Knights roster with five NCAA Division 1 recruit.
Jefferson goaltender Chasity Anderson kept BSM out of the back of the goal in the first period turning away all 11 shots.
“These are the games that Chasity lives for,” Ryan said of the Jaguars’ goalie. “She’s so athletic and fast and loves high-speed shots.”
The Red Knights turned up the pressure in the second period, outshooting the Jags by an 18-2 margin and took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.
BSM sophomore Mary Zavoral extended her team scoring lead by scoring 12:09 into the second period. Olivia Haag’s shot found its way through traffic two minutes later to extend the lead to 2-0 for what appeared to be the score going into the second intermission.
Longhenry came through with a nifty individual effort to put the home team on the scoreboard. She intercepted the puck inside the blue line, cut across the slot while shielding the puck from the BSM defenseman before a flick to the forehand and a wrist shot into the roof of the goal coming with 1:13 left in the wild second period. Assists went to Bella Grant and Jayda Johnson.
Longhenry, a sophomore, leads the Jaguars scoring with 19 points on 10 assists.
“Abby’s a very confident hockey player that is not afraid to try things to generate scoring chances,” Ryan said. “She’s got the guts and skill-set to be creative offensively.”
Longhenry said they talked about the play in the locker room before the period began, “and made it happen. I just beat her with speed,” she said. “We practice driving the net a lot.”
A furious third period didn’t reward Jefferson with the equalizing goal but the Red Knights made it 3-1 with 66 seconds remaining.
The Jaguars were without Jungwirth, who played a big role in wins over Henry Sibley and Holy Angels after a knee injury.
Jefferson closed out the regular season at the site of last year’s section-opening upset of Chaska/Chanhassen at the Chaska Community Center.
The Stormhawks outshot the Jaguars 44-15 en route to a 5-0 win on Feb. 1 behind a two-goal, one assist performance by Jordy Perlich. Katelyn Robers had a goal and two assists and Nina Langley had two assists for Chaska/Chan.
“We feel pretty confident to keep fighting and scoring goals for our seniors,” Longhenry said.
Section 2AA
Playing in ever-loaded Section 2AA, No. 6 Jefferson travels to No. 3 Holy Family Catholic for a game at Victoria Rec Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. Other quarterfinals: No. 8 New Prague at No. 1 Minnetonka; No. 5 Chaska/Chanhassen at No. 4 Shakopee; No. 7 Prior Lake at No. 2 Eden Prairie.
Winners move to play at 6 or 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Braemar Arena. The section final will be played at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 also at Braemar.
Section 5A
Holy Angels received the No. 6 seed in Section 5A and faced No. 3 Orono Wednesday at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center. All games will be played at the rec center.
The tournament began Tuesday with No. 5 Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper facing No. 4 Minneapolis followed by No. 8 St. Francis/North Branch facing No. 1 Breck.
After Holy Angels/Orono play, No. 7 Totino-Grace faces No. 2 Chisago Lakes.
Semifinals are set for Friday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The final is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
