The third annual Bloomington Jefferson High School State of the School will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Hilton Minneapolis/Bloomington Hotel (3900 American Blvd West).
A panel discussion moderated by Tom Kendall, president of the Jefferson Athletic Foundation, will include Jaysen Anderson, Jefferson High School Principal; Jim Sorum, Bloomington Public Schools board member; Rick Kaufman, director of communications for Bloomington Public Schools; and Chad Nyberg, Jefferson High School’s activities director.
The evening will begin with social hour/networking, including complimentary beverages and appetizers, at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m. and audience questions and answers at 8 p.m.
RSVP at jagsfoundation.org.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
