Players, fans show support for Bloomington teacher battling leukemia with touching pregame message and stick-tap
Jefferson junior Gordy Gombold sent a few hats flying to the ice in front of the Jaguars’ student section after completing a hat trick in the final minute of a 5-2 win over Kennedy Dec. 18.
Gombold, a senior, has four goals and one assist over the last two games after going without a point in the opening three games of the season.
He scored both power play goals to build a 2-0 lead 4:46 into the second period before Kennedy’s Luke Dosan scored his first goals of the season, both coming on the power play. Tyler Jost and Clayton Deutsch set up the first goal at 7:28 of the second period to make it a 2-1 game. The second goal came just over 10 minutes into the final period, with assists going to Deutsch and Logan Dosan.
The Eagles outshot Jefferson 35-31, including a 12-8 margin in the third period. Dosan’s second goal came just over two minutes into a five-minute power play after Sawyer Haaland received a major penalty for boarding along with a 10-minute game misconduct for a hit behind the Jaguars goal on Nicholas Manning, who was helped back to the bench.
Jefferson goaltender Luke Swanson made 33 saves for the win while his Kennedy sophomore counterpart Dominic Walton made 26 saves.
Jefferson’s win came on the heels of a 4-2 victory at Two Rivers Dec. 16 as the win over Kennedy gave them their first winning streak of the season after an 0-4 start.
AJ Wang, Nick Hatton and Gombold each had a goal and assist to go along with Nolan Fetzer’s go-ahead goal at the 15:28 mark in the second period. Hatton closed out the game with a goal 32 seconds later to make it 4-2 and outshot the Warriors by a 22-5 margin the period (40-27 edge in the game).
Jefferson’s penalty kill went a perfect 8-for-8 while the power play was 0-for-2.
Community support
The Bloomington hockey community came together before the first of two Kennedy-Jefferson games to show their support for Bloomington teacher, mom, wife and friend Kris Trenary and her family (husband Craig and sons Andy, Tommy and Jimmy) as she battles leukemia.
Blue and gold jerseys and Columbia Blue jerseys lined the center circle the a brief pregame message to show their support for the Trenary family – some of whom were students of Kris during her 20 years teaching in the district, currently as a fifth grade teacher at Hillcrest Community School.
The ceremony was emceed by family friend Todd Hauch and included a stick-tap to honor her fight with KT T-shirts (donated by Big Frog) and helmet stickers plus orange ribbons and pins (leukemia).
Kris’ husband Craig joined her in the hospital to watch the live stream of the game and pregame festivities, while sons Andy and Tommy were at the rink, representing their family. Another son Jimmy missed the game as his sled hockey team was playing in a tournament.
Andy played hockey and lacrosse for Kennedy before graduating in 2020.
A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family raised over $31,000 from 279 donors as of Dec. 22.
Eagles Draw
Kennedy appeared ready to find its first win of the season after Tait Christensen and Nathan Vodovnik gave the Eagles a lead in what ultimately was the first draw in a 2-2 score at No. 10 ranked (Class A) Southwest Christian/Richfield Dec. 21.
Stars senior Andrew Erhart tied the game up at 2-2, 1:04 after Vodovnik’s goal as they outshot Kennedy 19-15 in the third period and 6-4 in overtime but the Eagles won the shots edge for the game 47-44.
Junior Caleb Bendell tied it up at 1-1 for Southwest (4-2-1) with a power play goal in the second period with assists going to John Davis and Jared Greiner.
