After 3-0 start, Jefferson is now 3-3 following a 78-40 loss to Orono 

After a 3-0 start to the girls basketball season, Jefferson came up short dropping three contests including the 78-40 Metro West Conference-opener against Orono Dec. 14. 

Opening tip
Buy Now

Jefferson junior center Angelina Chapple tips the ball to a teammate on the opening jump against Orono on Dec. 14.

Orono built a 41-21 halftime lead and didn’t let up in the second half, increasing that margin on a 37-19 run in the second half behind five players scoring in double-digits led by Kaila Young’s 18 points.

Courtney Anderson paced the Jaguars with nine points as coach Paul Roach had nine players contribute.

Senior Emily Roach and junior Abi Jo Nelson each finished with six points.

Emma Felt
Buy Now

Jefferson junior Emma Felt scored a season-high 18 and 15 points against Shakopee and Robbinsdale Armstrong, respectively before adding four points against Orono on Dec. 14. 

Jefferson couldn’t overcome a five-point halftime deficit in what turned out to be a 52-51 loss at Robbinsdale Armstrong Dec. 9. 

Junior guard Emma Felt and Nelson led the Jaguars with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Roach added eight points while Anderson and Caroline Hemann each contributed six points as the comeback bid fell just short.

Caroline Hemann
Buy Now

Jefferson junior Caroline Hemann started the season with 10 and 13 points in wins over South St. Paul and Southwest but has been limited to six points or fewer over the last three games. She finished with four points against Orono on Dec. 14.

Shakopee handed the Jaguars its first loss of the season in a 70-45 score Dec. 7, despite a season-high 18 points from Felt. Junior Angelina Chapple had seven points after pouring in 13 points in a 65-55 win over Southwest in the Dec. 3 home opener and 12 points in a 75-36 blowout win at South St. Paul on Nov. 30.

Roach added a season-high 23 points against Southwest but was limited to single digits in the three games since.

Abi Jo Nelson
Buy Now

Jefferson junior Abi Jo Nelson goes up for an early basketball against Metro West Conference newcomer Orono Dec. 14.

The Jaguars had two contests left before heading to Rochester for the Rotary Holiday Classic Sponsored by Mayo Sports Medicine at the Mayo Civic Center Dec. 28-29.

Those remaining match-ups, after this edition went to press due to the Christmas holiday, including a pivotal Metro West Conference contest against St. Louis Park on Dec. 17 and a non-conference home game against No. 2 ranked (Class AAA) Holy Angels on Dec. 21.

Holiday tourney

Jefferson is slated to face Byron at 1 p.m. Dec. 28 while Kennedy faces Rochester John Marshall in the penultimate game at 6:45 p.m. at Taylor Arena. Jefferson opens the slate of seven games on Dec. 29 with the 9:30 a.m. contest against John Marshall. Kennedy follows against Rochester Century at 11:15 a.m.

The Kennedy boys are part of the 12-team field and face Century at 6:45 p.m. in the auditorium Dec. 28 and Byron in the 1 p.m. game Dec. 29.

The girls field includes a mix of four classes including Jefferson, Kennedy, Stewartville, Owatonna, Lake City, Totino-Grace, Byron, Rochester Lourdes, White Bear Lake, New Richmond (Wis.), Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Century, Rosemount and Rochester Mayo.

The boys field includes Mayo, Patrick Henry, Lake City, New Richmond, Stewartville, St. Croix Central, Lourdes, St. Croix Prep, Century, John Marshall, Byron and Kennedy.

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments