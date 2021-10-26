Lee, Lueth place runner-up in respective races
Jefferson cross country added two Metro West Conference championships to its trophy case as the boys and girls narrowly pulled out the team titles during the Oct. 19 meet at Hyland Greens Golf Course.
The boys came in as a contender looking for their first title in 37 years. They did just that by holding off newcomer Orono by four points (57-61 points) while Chanhassen was third (111), Benilde-St. Margaret’s was fourth (116), New Prague was fifth (123), Waconia was sixth (125), Chaska was seventh (134), St. Louis Park was eighth (159), Cooper was ninth (254) and Kennedy was 10th (274).
The top 20 individuals earn All-Conference and 21-30th garner and All-Conference Honorable Mention.
The top 5-of-7 times count toward the team score where Jefferson junior Adam Lueth was second overall in 16 minutes, 48.19 trailing only Orono freshman Owen Chapman’s winning time of 16:34.95.
Joining Lueth to count for the Jags was sophomore Ian Klein, who was seventh (17:19.58), senior Mason Young was 13th (17:47.56), freshman Zach Tapajna was 15th (17:48.70) and junior Gabe Meier was 20th (17:58.77).
Orono countered with runners in first, fifth, eighth, 21st and 26th overall.
“We knew we would be in the mix for the boys but Orono surprised us and ran really solid,” coach Sean Faulk said. “We’ve had a couple of kids come down with seasonal colds so we’re trying to get healthy and we are still not there but Adam and Ian came up huge.
“Gabe ran well and picked us up.”
By the opening half of the race, Falk said Orono held a big advantage in the team points. “They had to pick it up and get to the next guy. I told them they had to start passing people and they did. I knew it was going to be close at the end.”
Lueth’s strategy, mapped out in advance, was to stay with the tail end of the lead group for the first mile then start to push the pace. He was able to pass his main competitor, Chaska’s Nolan Sutter, around the midway point in the race, “and cruised to the finish. I’d say my racing mentality and being able to go into that extra gear when I need a push were the main keys to my race.”
With Lueth in the front group, there were three teammates among the top 20, spanning less than 40 seconds.
Jefferson’s non-scoring runners included senior Zach Studdiford (28th in 18:17.61) and eighth-grader Logan Young (38th in 18:34.23).
To be honored during the awards ceremony near the clubhouse as team champions was special for Lueth.
“It felt amazing to be standing with my teammates holding the championship trophy,” he said. “Every single guy put in the work day-in and day-out this season. And every single guy contributed so much to finally bringing us the trophy, not just at this race but pushing us during practice and leading the team.”
As for running with the leaders, Lueth’s goal was to stay with the top three, not knowing what was unfolding behind him on the trail. “I was able to do my part and everyone else on the team did a great job on their end,” he said.
Taking that experience into the section meet gives the Jaguars a lot of confidence knowing they can win a conference crown.
“Even more so, we know we can run much better with a couple of our runners still returning from sickness. There’s a lot to be said about the grit this team has given we had a far from the perfect race and still won.
“We can plan on keeping that same mentality of nothing is given and we have to go get it ourselves.”
Jefferson is in sight of its first trip to the state boys meet since 1984.
Kennedy grouped its seven runners within 21 positions and 41 seconds on the course. Junior Oliver Johnson was 51st in 19:03.08, junior Dennis Zrust was 57th, senior Thomas Siesennop was 60th and junior Grady Shilson was 64th. Sophomore Sam Keefe was 68th and junior Joe Buch was 72nd to round out the varsity runners.
BSM senior Emerson Foley was ninth overall to garner an All-Conference finish in 17:29/02, sophomore Oliver Foley was 14th (17:48.35), freshman Mason Rokala was 17th (17:49.7), junior Henry Muehlhausen was 37th, freshman Sebastian Cerda was 39th and junior Ike Stelzer was 40th.
Girls
Jefferson beat out Chanhassen by five points with 61 points and St. Louis Park was third place with 78 points. Waconia was fourth (88 points), New Prague was fifth (130), Chaska was sixth (132), Kennedy was seventh (208), Benilde-St. Margaret’s was eighth (210) and Orono was ninth (219).
Jefferson junior Megan Lee raced for the first time in over a month and came away with a runner-up finish in 19:08.7. She was third in 18:54 at the All-American Invitational at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa back on Sept. 11.
“It was great to get her back on the course,” Faulk said. “I knew she would put it all out there, I was excited to see her right up there with the leaders at the 1k mark.”
Lee wedged herself between Chanhassen sophomore Marissa Long, who won the race in 18:32.88, and senior Izzy Roemer, who was third in 19:11.92. Park sophomore Jersey Miller was close in a fourth-place finish in 19:22.84.
Coming into the homestretch, Lee was alongside Roemer but had to dig deep to find a final burst of energy to carry her to the line. “It could be the point to win it for the team,” Lee said. “Winning conference has given us more confidence heading into sections and reassured us that our training has paid off. It also motivates us to continue placing well into sections and represent the Metro West Conference well at both sections and hopefully state.”
As for returning to racing, she said the experience on the course was great and to earn the team title, “felt amazing” in addition to the simple joys of returning to training runs with her teammates.
“We’ve all worked super hard this season, so it was fulfilling to see it all pay off,” Lee said, after running on one of her favorite courses. “So, being able to run there for my first race back and winning it with my team was a perfect comeback from my injury.”
Without a senior on the roster this season, the next few years look to remain bright for Faulk and the Jaguars.
Eighth-grader Amelia Brogen was seventh overall in 19:44.79, sophomore Jamie Drewitz was 10th in 20:29.28, junior Caroline Hemann was 14th in 21:05.84, and eighth-grader Holleigh Stockton completed the scoring runners for Jefferson with a 28th place finish in 21:50.94. Stockton led a group of three Jaguars within a second of finishing. Sophomore Marin Myers was 29th in 21:51.19 and eighth-grader Vivian Krhin was 30th in 21:51.50.
For the Jaguars, Faulk’s message to the girls was to keep an eye on the big group of Park runners and stay ahead of them.
“The race was different from the last few years with the three new teams instead of just seven and more random runners in the mix,” Faulk said as the individual runners from teams not in contention added points to those behind him that weren’t there in the past with fewer teams.
Kennedy freshman Gwen Vogt led the team with a 22nd place time in 21:35.57, sophomore Madeline Gray was 32nd in 22:04.49, junior Katrina Wrase was 54th, senior Lexie Deutsch was 57th, senior Mari Podas was 58th, freshman Kayla Romness was 70th and senior Hayden Dickey was 75th.
BSM junior Vivienne Larson led the team with a 13th place finish to earn All-Conference honors in 21:02.65.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.