After a month of limbo, MSHSL follows health officials’ guidance
Following the executive order by Gov. Tim Walz to extend distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors decided to cancel the spring sports and activities season.
The league suspended all activities on March 15 to help align with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health in support of practices that focus on community health and safety, according to a press release from the association.
Board Director Bonnie Spohn Schmaltz of Eden Valley-Watkins said the decision hits home. She is a speech team coach and has a daughter at EVW whom she has coached since seventh grade.
“I understand the tremendous impact of this pandemic,” she said. “Knowing these costs, I’m proud of the sacrifices competitors and coaches throughout the state are making to keep others safe.”
Troy Stein, activities director at Edina High School and a member of the MSHSL board of directors said: “Many of our students and families spend the entire year preparing for their season. Sports and activities are about so much more than the competitions and performances. They provide students with a sense of accomplishment, purpose, and belonging. They also provide the community and opportunity to gather and rally around their school. Without that, I think it is fair to say we all feel a sense of loss.”
The cancellation applies to all forms of student participation in league activity including section and state tournaments for adapted bowling, adapted softball, badminton, baseball, clay target, golf, lacrosse, music, robotics, softball, speech, synchronized swimming, tennis, track and field and visual arts.
The league canceled the adapted floor hockey state tournament March 12, which was set to take place at Bloomington Jefferson High School along with consolation rounds of the girls state basketball tournament. The remaining championship games would be played with few spectators at Williams Arena.
One day later the MSHSL canceled the rest of the girls basketball tournament, plus the remaining section and state boys basketball games set for March 18-21. Section speech tournaments set for March 15-21 were postponed indefinitely. Also, limitations were placed on member schools for practice and tryouts through April 6.
On March 15, those limitations were extended through March 27 after the governor issued another emergency executive order. The league updated the spring participation limits on March 17 and on March 25 announced the suspension of spring activities were canceled to align with the governor’s stay-at-home order, closing schools through May 4.
