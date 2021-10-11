Elijah Smith runs for 51-yard touchdown to start second half with a big play
The Kennedy football crowd at Bloomington Stadium for Friday’s homecoming game made their presence known all game as DeLaSalle prevailed in what turned out to be a defensive struggle, finishing with a 13-7 final score.
Kennedy (3-3) struggled offensively in the opening half as the Islanders decided to move the ball with short passes, something they didn’t do through the first five weeks of the season.
Senior quarterback Brandon Hoban returned in a big way after breaking a collarbone in the second game of the season. He completed 20-32 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown. Receiver TJ Logan had seven catches for 107 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.
After halftime adjustments, Kennedy took advantage of what the defense was giving them on the ground. Eagles junior Elijah Smith broke off a 51-yard touchdown less than two minutes on three plays into the third quarter. Smith started the play as a wide receiver before going in motion where he took the ball on what appeared to be a sweep to the right. Instead, Smith planted his foot and turned upfield through a seam where he outran the defense for the touchdown.
The Eagles were without starting running back Saide Allasani and standout athlete Rayzjon Walker was lost after a blind-side hit on a punt return.
DeLaSalle (1-5) scored what was ultimately the game-winning touchdown with 1:53 left in the third quarter as Dashawn Harrison stepped up to intercept Zach Zesch’s pass on what appeared to be a screen, returning the ball 13 yards for the touchdown.
Kennedy was pushed back within its red zone on a holding call one play earlier.
Looking to tie the score, the Kennedy offense was driving inside the Islanders’ 40-yard line as the clock passed under five minutes. A third-and-long pass was tipped at the line to push it back to fourth down with 11-yards to go from the 38-yard line.
Miscommunication between the Kennedy center and quarterback on the hike gave the ball back to DeLaSalle as Zesch went to his knees to recover the loose ball on the grass. In high school, a player is down when they go to a knee with the ball.
Down to 2:39, DLS crossed midfield but still needed 3 yards on third down to keep the drive going. The Eagles’ defense swarmed Ray James Jr. on a direct snap sweep to the left. Kennedy’s Chris Martin was called for a 15-yard personal foul after wrapping up James then continuing the play to the ground after the whistle blew.
A second 15-yard personal foul penalty moved the ball inside the Eagles’ red zone with 2:08 to play. The Eagles defense held DLS to a field goal attempt which fell wide right to give the Kennedy offense the ball back with 1:18 left on their 20-yard line.
Smith caught a 7-yard pass on first down, stepping slightly out of bounds to stop the clock. It was his first completion of the second half as a substitution penalty that moved them back to the 21.
An interception on fourth down by Julius Jones secured the Islanders’ win as Marques Monroe was injured tackling Jones.
Kennedy is at St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake taking on the Wolfpack at Blake School Oct. 15. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Kennedy wraps up the regular season against Minneapolis Patrick Henry at Bloomington Stadium Oct. 20.
