Faced with plenty of vocal opposition, the Bloomington City Council will decide next week if replacing the city’s community center will continue to focus on Valley View Park as the project site.
If the council votes to move ahead with planning for a new facility at the park, a decision scheduled for its Dec. 2 meeting, that vote wouldn’t seal the deal. But, a rejection of the site would satisfy many residents that attended the council’s Nov. 18 meeting to express their objection to the plan.
A rejection of Valley View Park, for which the council has already authorized $100,000 in preliminary design studies, would essentially set the project back to step one. The city and council have discussed and studied options for approximately five years and have ruled out replacing the aging Creekside Community Center at 98th Street and Penn Avenue with a new facility on the same site. And, consideration of adding a community center to the Bloomington Civic Plaza campus where the council holds its meetings has also been vetted and rejected.
The council’s Nov. 18 meeting included a preliminary look at how a community center building could fit within Valley View Park’s 34 acres, which is home to several baseball and softball fields, the city’s outdoor pool and other park amenities, including tennis courts, basketball courts and horseshoe pits.
Representatives of MSR Designs, the architectural firm studying the options and impacts of placing a community center at the park, discussed how a building could be placed within the park and what its impact would have on the remaining park space, parking demand and traffic in the vicinity.
Through meetings, surveys and other outreach in recent weeks, representatives of MSR Designs sought “to understand what mattered to the community,” according to Teri Kwant. The outreach was aimed at determining the activities, attitudes and interests of residents, as well as project awareness of residents. The outreach fell short in youth representation, she noted.
The outreach provided a spectrum of ideas and concerns. Kwant ran down a list of ideas residents suggested as part of a new community center. Accessibility, traffic and the city’s project development process were among the concerns raised, she said. Retaining green space and activity space within the park for activities that already take place there was a priority of residents, she noted.
The park is within a 10-minute drive for 75% of the city’s residents, according to Kwant, making the park more centrally located within the city, based upon its population density, than some people think.
A community center building could be placed in the middle area of the park, but the site analysis also looked at placing a building on the park’s eastern side, near Portland Avenue.
The central location has been considered since the project would be designed in conjunction with the replacement of the park’s aquatic center. Three designs for a central building had footprints ranging from 64,000 to 119,000 square feet, depending upon the height of the building, according to Ted Watson, who spoke on behalf of MSR.
The smaller the footprint, the taller the facility, and given the residential area surrounding the park, a tall building might not be appropriate, Watson explained. A 2.5-story building could be built with an 89,000-square-foot footprint, he noted. In contrast, the current aquatic center has a 121,000-square-foot footprint.
In addition to central options, Watson detailed two possible configurations on the east end of the park, one putting the building closer to the corner of 90th Street and Portland Avenue, the other with the building more centrally located between 90th and 91st streets.
The site plans retain the Hrbek and Red Haddox baseball fields at the park, but softball fields on the east side would be impacted with the addition of a community center, particularly if the building was placed on the east end of the park. The designs would increase the green space within the park while meeting the parking demands of a community center, according to Watson.
Although there are several baseball and softball outfields within the park, the fields are for dedicated, specific use. Accessible, usable green space within the park is currently less than 6%, he noted.
The parking lots for the park provide 592 spaces. Reconfiguring the lots could increase the parking capacity to 675 vehicles while using less space, allowing for the creation of additional green space within the park, Watson said.
In addition to the 592 spaces at the park, there are 382 on-street parking spaces in the neighborhood south of the park, according to Katie Schmidt.
Schmidt discussed the parking analysis, which looked at the existing parking demands, and estimated the parking demands with the addition of a community center. The study reviewed the parking demands during four common scenarios: A weekday when league baseball and softball games are occurring, a summer Saturday when the city’s pool and Red Haddox baseball field are being used, a holiday Saturday when the pool and park are being used, but the fields are not, and a Saturday during the annual Bloomington Firemens Softball Tournament, she explained.
Based upon an estimate that a community center would create a demand of 300 parking spaces at 11 a.m. weekdays, that’s similar to the demand created by the use of the Hrbek fields at 7 p.m. on a weeknight. The addition of activity at the softball diamonds and Red Haddox Field on a weeknight add nearly 200 additional vehicles to the demand, she noted.
The traffic impact study showed that of the intersections around the park, congesting at 90th Street and Nicollet Avenue occurs during peak times of the day. It is estimated that a community center at the park could generate 4,000 trips per day. Adjustments to the access points of the park and adjustments to traffic control at the major intersections are expected to mitigate the traffic increase, Schmidt explained.
After nearly two hours of public comments, the majority opposing a project at the park, council members outlined several questions they wanted answers for prior to casting a vote for or against the site at the council’s Dec. 2 meeting.
The council capped the city’s spending at $100,000 when it approved the pre-design architectural services contract in September, with the contract total estimated at more than $750,000 if the city moves ahead with studying the site. The Sept. 23 vote for the contract was approved 5-2, with Councilmembers Tim Busse and Patrick Martin voting against the expenditure.
Busse rejected the park as a community center site during that meeting, and Martin voted against it out of concern for the city’s engagement process to that point, but he didn’t rule out the site as an option.
Project updates and information is available online at tr.im/2019cc.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
