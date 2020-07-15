The former Jefferson, Oklahoma hurler looks ahead with optimism after watching Washington win the 2019 World Series
Bloomington native Jake Irvin is on the Washington Nationals 60-man list as the major league baseball club finalizes plans for the 60-game condensed 2020 season.
Players reported July 1 to the Washington, D.C. area for a spring training version 2.0 as the reigning World Series champions. Irvin was one of 36 pitchers invited to take part after spending 2019 with the Hagerstown Suns of the Southern Atlantic League, the Nationals Class A affiliate.
“It is good to be back in a routine,” he said as the minor league season was officially canceled June 30. “It has been a long road to get here.”
To help minimize risks with COVID-19 and to stay socially distant, Irvin has been working out of the Nationals High-A affiliate in nearby Fredricksburg after initially working out of Nationals Park in D.C.
Irvin showed up early to spring training, working for three weeks before pitching in his first game four days before everything was shut down in early March. “Everything happened so fast,” he said as spring training came to an abrupt halt but the Nationals kept in constant communication. Irvin was on a flight back to Minnesota where he spent the better part of four months working out with other local college and pro baseball players.
“We really didn’t have a set plan in place,” he said, learning there are more pro and college baseball players in the Twin Cities than he realized. “A few of us would get together, throw live sessions week-in, week-out, a lot of bullpens and guys would come in and hit.”
World Series
As for the thrill of being part of the World Series champion organization, Irvin said the run was pretty special.
“They preach at the organizational about development which is a big part of it, especially in the minors,” he said. “They have had so much success and really keep it like a family atmosphere. It is really cool to see guys at the highest level find that success like they did last year.”
Irvin was back in Norman, Oklahoma watching the series with friends, including those in the Astros minor league system. “It was a fun in-house rivalry,” he said, keeping an eye on each series starting with the play-in Wild Card win over Milwaukee through the sweep of the Astros. “They always had their backs against the wall.”
Minor league
Irvin continued to refine his pitching mechanics during the 2019 season while pitching for the Hagerstown Suns, Class A affiliate in the Southern Atlantic League in 2019.
“That first year or so you just want to learn as much as you can – successes and failures,” Irvin said about the transition from college baseball to the pro version. He asked questions from the veterans in the clubhouse to absorb as much as possible to be ready to progress through the necessary ranks, hopefully leading to a spot on in Major League Baseball.
“Minor league’s atmosphere is different [from college], less team-oriented but at the same time you are playing to win,” Irvin said. “The minors are a job now whereas college you are a group of guys fighting for their school, it’s different in how the game is viewed.”
He went 8-8 with a 3.79 earned runs average in 25 starts striking out 113 batters. He gave up 54 earned runs on 122 hits, walking 38 batters, and hit four batters in just over 128 innings of work.
After April he found more success posting a 2.95 ERA going 6-6 in 20 starts as the 21st-ranked prospect in the organization, according to MiLB.com.
Irvin’s focus during the fall and winter was to develop more velocity while improving command of his pitches.
“I would pick the brains of the veterans about trying to get better to be Major League Baseball players, refining as much as we can, making sure to keep an eye on the long-run and big-picture and do whatever you can,” he said.
Irvin was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 June amateur draft, spending the rest of the summer between Irvin split the remainder of the 2018 season between Low-A Auburn Doubledays of the New York Penn League and Gulf Coast League Nationals in rookie-level ball.
