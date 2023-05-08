Bloomington native, Oklahoma standout was a 2018 draft pick of Washington

Sheer joy was how Jefferson graduate Jake Irvin summed up his first start as a Major League Baseball pitcher for the Washington Nationals.

Washington Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin, right, walks up the stairs with catcher Kiebert Ruiz ahead of his start at Nationals Park.
Bloomington native Jake Irvin made his debut for the Nationals on May 3 after being drafted in the fourth round in 2018 by Washington. Irvin was 2-2 in five starts at Triple-A Rochester this season.
Jake Irvin allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings in his major league debut against Chicago on May 3. 

