Bloomington native, Oklahoma standout was a 2018 draft pick of Washington
Sheer joy was how Jefferson graduate Jake Irvin summed up his first start as a Major League Baseball pitcher for the Washington Nationals.
Irvin didn’t have much time to let friends and family know of his promotion from Triple-A Rochester before his first career appearance coming against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, May 3 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
“Pretty crazy,” Irvin said on Saturday afternoon as he prepared to make his second start this time in San Francisco. “I’m processing it still, just pure joy and very happy that my family was able to make it out on such short notice.”
Irvin pitched 4 1/3 innings allowing just one run on two hits with four walks and three strikeouts.
The first of 81 pitches didn’t go as planned as he hit Chicago’s leadoff batter Nico Hoerner in the shoulder. He regrouped to strikeout Dansby Swanson to get out of the jam following up with 1-2-3 innings in the second and fourth.
“Our media guy told me I was the first pitcher to do that since 2000,” Irvin said of the beanball that was a miss-located sinker that got away from him. “The game plan was to sinker down and in and I guess it ran too far in. I just had to shake it off and get to the next pitch.”
Leading up to the start, Irvin said he tried to treat it just like any other start, as he is 2-2 with a mid-5.00 ERA in five starts for Rochester.
“It’s a bigger stage in a bigger venue but it is still the same game. I felt like we had a good plan of attack and I pitched like it,” he said, working with catcher Keibert Ruiz to keep him calm.
Stepping out of the dugout for pregame warmups is when it all hit Irvin about what he was about to do.
“I stepped out for warmups at the top of the dugout and just soaked it all in, reflected on all the work that went into it along the way and remembered everyone that got me to this place,” he said. “It was really special.”
Irvin earned a spot on the 40-man roster coming out of spring training, which was a good sign he would make it into the big leagues at some point in the season. “I threw the ball really well during spring training and I think that was a big reason why I was called up,” he said as a 2018 fourth-round draft pick by the Nationals. He was ranked as the Nationals’ No. 20 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
Manager Davey Martinez helped prepare Irvin. “Davey’s one of the best in the game, super blessed he’s my manager to get started with my time in the big leagues. Super supportive of everything we are doing as a leader. He’s ultra competitive and has been nothing but fantastic.”
“Davey had a plan to keep me around 80 pitches and we were spot-on with that and the arm held up very well,” Irvin said as he left with one out in the fifth inning for reliever Andres Machado after walking the first two batters of the inning. “We have a great support staff to help us get ready for that next start.
CJ Abrams drove in Lane Thomas in the seventh inning to take a 2-1 lead for what would be the Nationals’ win.
Irvin’s journey from Jefferson included a stellar career with the University of Oklahoma before the pandemic derailed his 2020 season. He had Tommy John surgery in 2021, which was another challenge for Irvin to overcome.
“Going through Tommy John and Covid really put everything in my career into perspective for me,” he said. “Going through the rehab and adversity allows you to enjoy the day-to-day process, you don’t take anything for granted and come out with the best attitude possible every day.”
As for the friend and family support, Irvin was elated to see so many familiar faces in the crowd and let them know he saw and felt their support while walking off the field during the fifth inning. “My family has been a huge part of this success, this is just as much for them as it is for me,” he said as a dozen relatives including his father Dave among the dozen in attendance. “Being able to look up and see them, they were a little far away, but to see their joy in their faces, they were going crazy. It was awesome. I was grateful for them to get out there on such short notice.”
He was able to catch up with them after the game before joining them for a celebratory dinner. “I just gave them all a hug and relished the moment together,” he said. “We were able to celebrate a big team win which was absolutely fantastic.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.