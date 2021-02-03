A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter assisted with the search and arrest of a 27-year-old Bloomington man, accused of assaulting his girlfriend in their Bloomington apartment Jan. 27.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 8000 block of 12th Avenue at approximately 9:20 p.m. that day, following a report of a possible domestic assault incident. The report came from a person who was not in the apartment, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
Officers responding to the report could hear yelling and screaming from outside the apartment, as well as sounds suggesting children were present and items were being thrown about the apartment. And a female voice was heard making a comment about being choked, Bitney noted.
The officers then knocked on the apartment door. It was a first-floor apartment, and the officers heard a sound suggesting a patio door had opened. A 26-year-old woman answered the door, and she appeared distraught. She had a bloody lip and marks on her face and throat. She answered questions from the officers and indicated that the suspect had exited the apartment through the patio door, Bitney said.
A search for the suspect commenced. Footprints in the snow, leading from the patio door, gave officers an indication of which way the suspect fled. Patrol officers set up a perimeter, assisted by a K-9 officer, in their search for the man. The State Patrol’s helicopter, already in the vicinity, assisted with the search, Bitney noted.
The suspect was tracked to a pond area near Smith Park, where he was arrested without incident, Bitney said.
The victim reported that during an argument with the suspect – who is the father of one of her two children, who were present during the incident – he threatened to commit suicide and grabbed a bottle of bleach. As the argument continued, the suspect became agitated and grabbed the victim by her neck, throwing her down onto the floor. He then choked and punched her before dragging her into the bathroom and grabbing her around the neck again. He then dragged her to the bedroom and choked her on the bed and floor, ending only when police officers knocked on the door, Bitney explained.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of domestic assault and strangulation.
Burglary report
The State Patrol helicopter also assisted with the search for a residential burglary suspect later that night.
Police officers were dispatched to the 9800 block of Second Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. for a report of a burglary. The 61-year-old homeowner said that she had been asleep prior to calling the police, and when she woke up, she sensed things were out of place. During a check of her home, she found lights had been turned on and there was glass from a broken back door window, Bitney said.
The service door to the garage had also been broken, but nothing was reported missing from the home or garage. Footprints at the scene prompted a ground search, and an assist by the State Patrol helicopter, but no arrests were made, according to Bitney.
Car prowling
A police officer patrolling the parking lot near the Normandale Lake band shell in west Bloomington ended up arresting a 51-year-old Elk River man who is accused of breaking into a parked vehicle and stealing a purse.
The officer made a pass through the parking lot at approximately 9:30 a.m. Jan. 24. The parking lot has had past incidents involving thefts from vehicles, and the officer noticed an idling, occupied vehicle in the lot. A check of the vehicle’s license plate did not indicate there were any warrants or reports of criminal activity associated with the vehicle, so the officer departed, but parked nearby and began surveillance of the lot, Bitney explained.
The officer watched as the idling vehicle moved within the parking lot, pulling up to a parked vehicle. When the driver began to pull away, the officer returned to the parking area, and noticed the parked vehicle had a broken window. The officer then pursued the departing vehicle, which had headed east on 84th Street. When the officer initiated a traffic stop, the driver was slow to pull over and stop, and appeared to be concealing something inside the vehicle, Bitney said.
When questioned by the officer, the suspect was vague about what he had been doing inside the car before pulling over, and denied responsibility for damage to the parked vehicle near the band shell. Upon further questioning, however, the suspect turned over a purse, saying he had damaged the parked vehicle.
Following his arrest, a search of his pants pockets turned up a significant amount of cash, credit cards that were not in his name and suspected narcotics. A search of his vehicle turned up a laptop computer and personal items in the names of other people, but it was unclear if the items had been stolen, Bitney noted.
The purse was returned to its owner, a 42-year-old Bloomington woman, at the band shell parking lot, and she did not think anything was missing, he added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of theft, criminal damage to property, narcotics possession, financial transaction card fraud and an outstanding warrant for fraud.
Video evidence
A 25-year-old Bloomington man’s gun-toting escapades through St. Paul resulted in his arrest nearly three weeks later, thanks in large part to live video he streamed through Facebook.
The Bloomington Police Department was initially alerted to the suspect’s video as it was streaming live on Jan. 7. The suspect, who is a convicted felon and known to the Police Department, appeared to be pointing a gun at people he passed while driving through the streets of St. Paul, occasionally running a red light at what appeared to be a high rate of speed. It was not immediately clear where the vehicle was, but analysis of the vehicle helped detectives determine it was in St. Paul, according to Bitney.
The suspect appeared to stop at a convenience store and take a loaded handgun with him as he entered the store, which was later identified. The investigation included a review of surveillance video from the store, which showed the suspect’s arrival and departure in a vehicle that was determined to have been stolen in Minneapolis, Bitney explained.
With probable cause to arrest the suspect, an alert was disseminated to area police departments. The suspect was found unconscious inside a vehicle outside of a Minneapolis Target store. He was identified and taken to a hospital, where he was detained when he was medically cleared and arrested by a Bloomington Police officer. He was booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also had two outstanding felony warrants. After booking, his case was turned over to Ramsey County, Bitney explained.
