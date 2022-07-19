After hastily building the program ahead of last fall’s start, the weekly lessons helped new skaters learn what can be a lifelong activity
New ice skaters at Bloomington Ice Garden’s skate school will have more opportunities to lace up again this fall thanks to a new grant from U.S. Figure Skating.
The skate school was one of six programs across the country to receive a $2,000 grant as part of the 2022-23 U.S. Figure Skating Community Development Grant program which according to a press release, “is intended to help develop community-based programs and events to attract, involve and inspire new generations of figure skaters.”
BIG’s program was selected out of 33 applicants who had to show a five-member committee how they intended to use the funds to further develop those community-development initiatives.
Anne Cammett, chair of the selection committee, was amazed by the innovative ideas. “Each grant translates into introducing a child or adult and their family to the figure skating community, potentially resulting in a lifelong desire to be involved in our sport.”
The skate school is operated through the City of Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation Department, led by coordinator Rene Gelecinskyj, who also leads the Figure Skating Club of the Twin Cities.
“I was super thrilled when I got the email saying we were one of six to get [the grant],” she said. “I always say kids in Minnesota should learn how to swim and ice skate.
The skate school is affiliated with the grassroots Learn to Skate USA program of US Figure Skating. They also work with USA Hockey and US Speed Skating to get kids on skates before branching off to the respective sports from there.
Gelecinskyj said the grant funds will be used to add larger-sized rental skates as older kids and adults want to learn how to skate. All students enrolled in the skate school can rent skates for free.
The rest of the funds will be used to continue a program started last year to introduce BIPOC Bloomington students to ice skating last fall, winter and spring.
Expanding opportunities
After missing out on the grant a couple of years ago, Gelecinskyj decided to apply again, this time after starting up a successful beginner skating class geared towards BIPOC children.
“We had a group of kids, mainly Hispanic, who were interested in learning how to skate and asked if we could get something going,” Gelecinskyj said as they offered the classes on Tuesdays from 7:30-8 p.m. and called it beginning skating class for older kids.
The skate school also offers basic classes on Saturdays with what has been a more diverse group of students.
Without any expectations for the additional program, she printed out forms and handed them out at soccer practices to see if more kids would be interested in the program.
“A lot of these kids don’t have the means to register for this online and that’s been our only method to register,” Gelecinskyj said as barriers from technology, language or a lack of awareness remain. “We wanted to expose them to skating as something they could learn how to do so we came up with the registration paper form, translated it into Spanish and worked with the soccer class to reach out to more kids.”
Two bilingual skate school instructors helped keep the connection open between the class and parents and guardians.
Gelecinskyj didn’t know what to expect from participation and was surprised by the turnout as the fall/winter/spring session came together very quickly, just four weeks from the idea to first class.
“We ended up with 15 different kids coming through,” she said, with many coming from the soccer class. “We had a group that stayed all the way through and had a number who dropped out or asked if a friend could join in.
Skate rental is free for those in the skate school but a lack of larger sizes made it difficult for some to participate. Gelecinskyj said most skate school students are between the ages of 5-8 but in his unique class students were mostly boys ranging in age from 10-16.
Funds for the original program came through parks and rec and public health through a SHIP grant program.
The SHIP grant helped defer a large percentage of the enrollment fee. They set up a payment schedule based on free and reduced lunch from Bloomington Public Schools.
“We used the allotted money and the kids seemed to enjoy it,” she said. “The kids were asking when they could do it again.”
Registration for the fall session opens on Aug. 22 with the first lesson starting the last week of September or the first week of October. In person registration is available at BIG or by contacting Rene Gelecinskyj.
