As Bloomington officials lobby for a possible local option sales tax, how would that affect what shoppers in Bloomington are paying?
And how much are they paying now?
If the sales tax were added in 2023, the simple answer is that it adds 0.5% to qualifying purchases within the city, or a nickel for every $10 spent.
The city’s plan for a local option sales tax needs approval from the Minnesota Legislature. If granted, it is then up to voters to decide if the city’s four identified projects should benefit from the local sales tax before it is implemented. Voters would consider the merits of each project, likely this fall, with the sales tax being assessed according to how many of the four are approved.
Projects the sales tax would fund are upgrades and renovations at Bloomington Ice Garden, improvements and a new clubhouse at Dwan Golf Course, an expansion of Bloomington Center for the Arts and a new building to replace both the city’s community center and public health offices.
The city’s plan for the golf course is projected at $15 million. Improvements to the three-rink arena are estimated at $32 million, while an expansion of the arts center is estimated at $33 million. Replacing Creekside Community Center and combining its operations with the city’s public health facility under one roof is estimated at $70 million.
The Bloomington City Council selected the projects because of their regional use and benefit, a requirement for local sales tax proposals.
The city’s projection is that the city could generate $11 million annually in local sales tax, which would last for 20 years if all four projects were approved. The tax would support the project costs, as well as the interest and financing costs associated with them.
The total bill
If a $100 pair of headphones were purchased at a Mall of America, Richfield or Edina electronics store, the final cost today would be $107.53, according to Lori Economy-Scholler, the city’s chief financial officer.
Most cities in Hennepin County pay 7.525% sales tax on items ranging from candy and fast food to home electronics and automobiles. Of that 7.525%, 6.875% is the state’s base sales tax, while .5% collected goes toward county transit initiatives and .15% goes toward the county’s Target Field financing commitment approved more than a decade ago, according to Hennepin County sales tax information.
Implementing a local option sales tax in Bloomington would add 50 cents to the cost of the headphones, making the final cost $108.03. Edina is also considering a local option sales tax, which would raise the cost of the headphones 50 cents as well, while the cost for the headphones would remain $107.53 in Richfield, Economy-Scholler noted.
Of the cities in Hennepin County, only Minneapolis, Excelsior and Rogers have a local sales tax today. Minneapolis and Excelsior have a .5% local tax, while Rogers has a .25% local tax, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s local sales tax rate guide.
Approximately 80 cities around the state have local sales taxes, however, with many at .5% or less. A few cities have local taxes of 1%, and Duluth has a local tax rate of 1.5%, according to state’s rate guide, available online at tinyurl.com/mnrateguide.
It is estimated that 75% of sales tax collected in Bloomington comes from non-resident spending, based upon University of Minnesota Extension research.
What happens if the sales tax collected falls short of projections?
The figures the city is working with are pre-pandemic, and the University of Minnesota Extension should have 2020 numbers this summer, which will likely be the floor for sales tax revenue, according to Economy-Scholler.
Many retail stores and restaurants had to close or scale back their operations at the onset of the pandemic, but sectors of the economy are showing a strong recovery, she said. Sales tax collected through entertainment admissions in the city is nearly back to pre-pandemic rates, and lodging taxes collected are higher than had projected at this point, she noted.
If multiple local option sales tax projects are approved, not all of the projects would commence immediately. If the sales tax projections are not being met, a later project could be scaled back in reflection of the shortfall. Conversely, if the revenue exceeds $11 million annually, the surplus at the conclusion of the sales tax would roll over to the city’s general fund, Economy-Scholler said.
Bond payments associated with the projects are typically structured so that the payments are smaller in the early years, which allows the city to build a balance and analyze how much is being generated by the sales tax from year to year, she explained.
Information about the local option sales tax is available through the city’s website at tinyurl.com/bloomington-tax.
