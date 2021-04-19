With a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial expected this week, law enforcement agencies across the metro had long been preparing for civil unrest that might follow the jury’s decision, but they put their plans to the test earlier than expected after a police officer fatally shot an unarmed man in Brooklyn Center April 11.
After Daunte Wright was fatally shot during an afternoon traffic stop, protests erupted in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, prompting a multi-agency response including the National Guard, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and police departments from across the region.
Edina Police, for instance, sent between six and 10 officers to Brooklyn Center to assist as needed with any unrest in the area, as part of the Hennepin County Chiefs of Police Association Mutual Aid Pact, Edina Police Chief Dave Nelson said.
Interim Bloomington Police Chief Mike Hartley confirmed that Bloomington Police had also been sending officers to Brooklyn Center beginning April 11. The Richfield Police Department did not respond to the Sun Current’s inquiry about sending officers to Brooklyn Center.
Kim Potter, the officer who shot the 20-year-old, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s death. Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who, like Potter, resigned from his post after the shooting, said he believed Potter discharged her pistol when she meant to use her Taser.
Protests and business break-ins followed the Wright killing in Brooklyn Center, reminiscent of the civil unrest that was sparked by Floyd’s death last year, as peaceful protests and property destruction both took place after George Floyd died under the knee of Chauvin, who was convicted of second-degree murder April 20. Similarities between the two events also included widespread curfews and mass arrests.
The level of force used by law enforcement amid the unrest, including the deployment of less-lethal weapons such as tear gas and rubber bullets against both protesters and journalists, marks another similarity between the events of this year and last.
With more civil unrest seen as a possibility with the Chauvin verdict, the Edina Police Department was closely monitoring the events of the trial and had plans in place for adjusting staffing levels once announced, according to Nelson. “The priority of the department is to maintain the safety of those within our community,” he wrote in an email to the Sun Current.
Bloomington Police also adjusted staffing in preparation for a verdict. “BPD has been working a modified schedule to maximize the availability of officers to respond, as needed, under Operation Safety Net,” Hartley said, referencing the multi-agency initiative that was put in place in anticipation of unrest following the Chauvin verdict.
Hartley added, “The department is running 12-hour shifts in preparation for a verdict, which makes more personnel available each day.”
Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne issued a letter to city residents outlining how his department had been planning to keep city residents safe.
“The department has created extensive plans with other city departments, surrounding police agencies, and other county/state partners to preserve and protect lawful, non-violent protests and demonstrations within Richfield; provide rapid deployment of police personnel to preserve life, public safety, and property; and provide enhanced security of critical infrastructure,” Henthorne wrote.
“Our department will significantly increase patrol operations with a highly-visible law enforcement presence throughout the city, work closely with local businesses on crime prevention, and provide additional protection of utilities, city buildings, and other essential services.”
Edina businesses are taking precautions, too, according to Edina Chamber of Commerce President Lori Syverson. The Edina Chamber has been working to keep lines of communication open between businesses, particularly property owners, and the city of Edina in the case of unrest or other safety issues resulting from the Chauvin verdict, Syverson said.
This includes encouraging Chamber members to sign up for Smart 911’s emergency notifications. Many businesses have their own safety plans in place, Syverson added.
At the Feb. 26 Edina State of the Community address, Edina Mayor Jim Hovland provided further insight into local preparations for the Chauvin verdict.
Hovland said the city and the Edina Chamber of Commerce had been meeting regularly to discuss strategies for keeping businesses safe after the verdict is announced. “I feel pretty good about some of the strategies that we’ve put in place around that,” he said.
Hovland added, “We have a lot of retail here and a lot of high-end retail. This is something that we worry about.”
The vigilant stance has also included firefighters. “To supplement Monday night’s (April 12) Hennepin County curfew, the Bloomington Fire Department assisted with local surveillance,” Hartley said. “Fire crews assist during such instances by parking in high-visibility areas, where they can survey activity and contact the police department quickly through their radio communications.”
Law enforcement agencies are appealing to the general public, as well. In concluding his letter to the Richfield residents, Henthorne asked for help.
“Residents are our partners in public safety and first response. Please remain vigilant, keep your porch lights on, and call 911 if you see anything suspicious,” the chief wrote.
Managing Editor Andrew Wig contributed to this report.
