Two Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidates are seeking election to Minnesota House District 50B, which will be composed of precincts in the western half of Bloomington.

Andrew Carlson, a three-term representative in the current District 50B, and Steve Elkins, a two-term representative in the current District 49B, are seeking to represent the DFL Party in November against Republican Party candidate Beth Beebe.

Andrew Carlson 2022

Andrew Carlson
Steve Elkins 2022

Steve Elkins

