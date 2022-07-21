Two Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidates are seeking election to Minnesota House District 50B, which will be composed of precincts in the western half of Bloomington.
Andrew Carlson, a three-term representative in the current District 50B, and Steve Elkins, a two-term representative in the current District 49B, are seeking to represent the DFL Party in November against Republican Party candidate Beth Beebe.
Below are the candidates’ responses to a questionnaire from the Sun Current.
Andrew Carlson
Address: 4642 Heritage Hills Drive, Bloomington
Education: Master of Business Administration, University of St. Thomas
Occupation: Project manager and member of the Minnesota House of Representatives
Community involvement: I am a volunteer and donor to local nonprofits and community-based organizations including VEAP, Cornerstone and Bloomington Public School programs
Contact information: andrewcarlsonforstaterep.com
Why are you running and what are your priorities for your district?
I am excited to be running again for Minnesota House District 50B.
This primary election has provided me the opportunity to connect with many Bloomington residents and listen to how state government can help improve their lives.
I believe Minnesotans care deeply about our state and want to see one another succeed. Working together, we can strengthen our community by improving educational opportunities, making affordable health care a reality and increasing racial and economic prosperity for all Minnesotans.
I have stood up for democratic principles and demonstrated effective leadership by working with others to advance the public good. As a proven leader, I earned the respect of others with my inclusionary approach to problem-solving and ability to get things done. We need strong leaders in the state Legislature if we are to do what is right for Minnesota.
What are your priorities regarding the state’s budget surplus? Should the state provide inflation relief to its taxpayers?
With the $9 billion surplus, I am focused on boosting family budgets, reducing costs and helping workers get ahead.
Many Bloomington residents are facing financial challenges and it is getting harder for them to make ends meet. That is why I am focused on the kitchen table issues that keep people up at night.
We need to cut taxes for families, workers and seniors and reduce big expenses like child care, student debt, housing and health care so it is easier to cover essentials like gas and groceries.
By boosting family budgets and reducing costs, we help ensure an economic recovery that benefits all Minnesotans without leaving anyone behind.
What should the state’s role be in improving public safety for your constituents?
Everyone deserves to be safe in their community, and I know crime is on people’s minds.
That’s why in 2021 I voted to increase funding for law enforcement, improve coordination and response to mental health calls, modernize training standards, invest in community violence prevention, reform sexual assault laws and crack down on catalytic converter theft.
I’m committed to working with the Bloomington City Council and Bloomington School Board because public safety requires a coordinated community effort.
Along with law enforcement, public safety is also about having stable housing, making sure kids have after-school programming options, preventing domestic violence and hate crimes and providing dependable fire, ambulance and public health services.
Steve Elkins
Address: 8709 Sandro Road, Bloomington
Education: B.A., Economics, University of California, Berkeley
Occupation: Retired economist and information technologist (transportation, health care and other industries)
Community involvement: Current state representative for western Bloomington; Former Bloomington City Councilmember, Housing and Redevelopment Agency Commissioner, Planning Commissioner, Traffic Commissioner, Metropolitan Council member and Bloomington Public Schools Task Force member for Student Transportation, School Start Times and Information Technology; League of Women Voters, Moms Demand Action, Izaak Walton League, Citizens League, FairVote
Contact information: elkinsforhouse.com
Why are you running and what are your priorities for your district?
I have over 25 years of continuous public policy experience serving the citizens of Bloomington and I love bringing that local government experience, (as well as my private sector career experience in economics, information technology, transportation, and health care), to bear on difficult public policy problems like the cost of health care, our shortage of affordable housing, threats to the privacy of our personal data and the sustainability of our transportation infrastructure.
I wear the “policy wonk” badge proudly. I take great satisfaction in thoughtfully crafting practical legislative solutions that can garner bipartisan support – most of the bills that I develop have Republican authors in the Senate. I am endorsed by both business (Minnesota Chamber of Commerce) and Labor (LIUNA), this year.
I want to contribute to making our community a place with a vibrant and sustainable economy, (both fiscally and environmentally); free and fair elections; an excellent public education system; affordable and accessible housing, transportation, health care and reproductive choices that are available to everyone without regard to their race, religion, gender or sexual orientation; and where we are all safe from crime, especially gun violence.
What are your priorities regarding the state’s budget surplus? Should the state provide inflation relief to its taxpayers?
I support the compromise agreed to among the governor, the House Speaker, and the Senate Majority Leader which provides for:
Tax relief, including relief from income and property taxes paid by seniors on Social Security.
Increased funding for education, including full state funding for special education to remove that funding burden from local property taxpayers. I am working to index the baseline school funding formula for inflation; increase pay for direct care workers, including nursing home workers and personal care attendants, to relieve the severe worker shortages in these professions supporting our most vulnerable citizens; and fully fund the state’s match to ensure our full share of federal infrastructure act dollars.
Saving the remainder of the surplus for the state’s “Rainy Day Fund” in case of an economic downturn.
What should the state’s role be in improving public safety for your constituents?
I am proud to represent a community with a well-funded and professional police force – I feel safe in Bloomington.
I am working to improve the information systems that law enforcement uses to apprehend criminals and bring them to justice. I support state funding for programs to promote the recruiting, training and retention of well-qualified law enforcement professionals and to promote police-community engagement.
I will continue to strive for a justice system where everyone feels equally well-protected, regardless of the color of their skin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.