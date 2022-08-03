A gathering of 30 families and groups painted the little libraries July 30.

The Hopkins Men’s Shed generously created 30 Little Free Libraries for families and groups to paint at the latest July 30 One Good Deed event in Golden Valley.

Girl Scout Troop 18689, including first-grade girls from the Hopkins School District, at the Little Free Libraries July 30 painting event in Golden Valley with Michelle Christensen.
One Good Deed’s Little Free Library painting event in Golden Valley July 30 brought 30 families and groups together to paint little libraries and either place them in their communities or send them elsewhere.
(fw04nwFreeLittleLibraries9) The 30 Little Free Libraries created by the Hopkins Men’s Shed.
St. Louis Park resident Chaiya Isenberg paints her Little Free Library at the July 30 painting event in Golden Valley.

