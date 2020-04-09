Mother Nature rarely offers a better spring for opening a new bike shop in Bloomington.
And were it not for a pandemic, Jonny Rock Bikes might have set a high sales bar during its first month in business.
The southeast Bloomington bike shop, at 9150 Old Cedar Ave., is the second location for owner Jonathan Minks. And, despite the challenges of opening a new store a few weeks before the coronavirus squeezed the brakes on the economy, the early reception has been encouraging.
“I’m thankful for the business and revenue we have,” Minks said last week.
Minks, a Kennedy High School graduate, was a bit behind his personal schedule in opening his second store. His goal was to build a business that would expand within five years, but it took him close to 10 to do it. Despite the prolonged growth, the success of the business he built in Hopkins and that ability to bring a second store to his hometown has not diminished his enthusiasm and passion for a company built out of reinvention.
Minks had worked in corporate sales and was laid off in 2011 as the economy was coming out of a recession. As a bicyclist who tinkered with bicycle repair growing up, he saw an opportunity turning tired, discarded bikes into usable, affordable means of transportation. Instead of seeking a new corporate sales position, he put his efforts into a homegrown business. “I had to give it a try,” he said.
He humbly launched his company with a small retail space in the back of a downtown Hopkins restaurant, offering a collection of refurbished bikes, many plucked from the junk piles in Bloomington during the annual spring cleanup, he explained.
Working out of his garage and working with and learning from bike mechanics, Minks assembled the inventory that allowed him to carve out his company’s identity in Hopkins. He wound up launching the company there for one simple reason––it was the only place he could find a small, affordable retail space, he recalled.
His theory about the demand for affordable, refurbished bikes was on the mark. Selling refurbished bikes and offering repair services was not only a success, but it enabled the business to grow. The Hopkins store moved out of downtown and into a storefront on Excelsior Boulevard in less than a year and expanded again into a nearby standalone building off the Cedar Lake Regional Trail a few years later. The success of the business also allowed Minks to add new bike sales, he noted.
Most of the used bikes between the two stores continue to be bikes that were destined for the trash. Garage sales also provide low-cost inventory, and the bikes collected are either refurbished or stripped for parts, with the goal of recycling everything, according to Minks.
The refurbished bikes run the gamut, including older department store bikes that are basic and adequate for simple neighborhood transportation, often available in the $80 to $100 range. Higher-quality bikes from specialty stores will typically cost $200 to $300, with some bikes as low as $150, and the best of the high-end bikes are typically priced in the $500 to $700 range, Minks said.
Plenty of children’s bikes pass through his stores, and many road bikes and mountain bikes from previous decades are available. His stores also carry four lines of new bikes, with models and styles for all ages, Minks noted.
In addition to tune-up and repair services, the stores have new and used parts, as well as a variety of bicycling accessories, such as gloves, locks, lights and helmets. And, the company’s access to local suppliers provides quick access to inventory that isn’t immediately available in his stores, Minks explained.
Minks wanted to ensure he had a staff that could run the Hopkins store without him before dedicating his time to a second location. He wasn’t determined to open his new store in Bloomington – where he continues to live – but he found a flexible, reasonable space in the Eagles Club building of southeast Bloomington, enabling him to work close to home while expanding the business, he said.
With trail riding along the river bottoms a popular activity, Minks expects that there will be a significant demand for mountain bikes. Jonny Rock Bikes has new bikes at a variety of price points but doesn’t put its emphasis on selling high-end bikes. Finding affordable options for customers who aren’t in the market for expensive bikes is important to his business, he noted.
In addition to bikes, his store sells longboards and plans to offer wellness programs such as yoga classes in the future, he added.
Minks employs one full-time and two part-time employees at his Bloomington store, which carries an inventory of 75-100 new bikes and approximately 50 used bikes, he said. As an Army National Guard veteran, his store offers discounts on merchandise and services to veterans and first responders, he noted.
The store is open during the coronavirus pandemic. Store information is available online at jonnyrockbikes.com.
