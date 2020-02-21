As Bloomington leaders ponder the future of residential garbage collection, the longstanding legal battle over the organized collection program has yet to be disposed.
And the latest verdict on the battle narrowly gave the victory to the residents who have challenged the city’s authority.
The back-and-forth between city officials and the residents who attempted to put the organized collection plan to a citywide vote prior to its implementation in 2016 has the latter once again claiming success. Last week, the Minnesota Supreme Court, in a split decision, held that the city acted outside its authority in rejecting a ballot measure giving voters the right to choose whether to continue with organized collection, according to the statement issued by attorney Greg Joseph, a former Bloomington resident who is representing the residents.
The residential campaign seeking a vote on the plan has been rejected by the city, based upon the procedural steps organizers took in their ballot initiative. The group, known as Hands Off Our Cans, has earned both legal victories and defeats in its ongoing legal challenge, and the city’s organized collection program has continued throughout the ongoing wrangling.
“The court rejected the city of Bloomington’s argument that the ballot measure, a collection of signatures of thousands of city voters, was unconstitutional. The majority also rejected the city’s contention that it was actually a referendum in disguise,” according to Joseph’s statement.
“Four justices wrote the majority opinion that held a proposed city charter amendment is not improper when the amendment merely modifies the city council’s process to change the type of trash collection and supersedes conflicting city regulations,” according to the city’s statement last week.
“Three Justices dissented. They opined that the city was correct in its position that the proposed charter amendment is an improper referendum in conflict with the city charter procedures,” the city’s statement noted.
Bloomington officials are reviewing the opinion and evaluating their next steps. There will be no change in collection services in Bloomington at this time, according to the city.
“The ruling means that the charter amendment, which will give the voters the power to choose their preferred system of trash collection in the city, must be placed on the ballot, at which time the voters can make their voices heard,” according to Joseph’s statement.
“Bloomington no longer has a valid basis to exclude the charter amendment from the ballot, and therefore it must be presented to the voters,” Joseph noted in a follow up to the statement. “Whether they will do so, remains to be seen.”
Under organized collection, licensed haulers servicing Bloomington homeowners no longer travel the same city streets from day to day in order to reach their customers. One hauler provides solid waste disposal services to all residents on a street, with the haulers claiming a portion of the city equivalent to their market share. Organized collection provides uniform service rates across the city as a result of negotiations between city representatives and the haulers, working as a consortium.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
