Grace Anderson’s grand slam sets the stage for sixth win of the season for the Spartans
Another busy softball week is in the books for Richfield and Kennedy as the Tri-Metro Conference foes met at Kelly Playfields on May 3 in Bloomington.
Grace Anderson’s grand slam sets the stage for sixth win of the season for the Spartans
Another busy softball week is in the books for Richfield and Kennedy as the Tri-Metro Conference foes met at Kelly Playfields on May 3 in Bloomington.
Richfield picked up a 10-6 win by consistently putting runners on the bases as they scored three times in the first inning and four more times in the second inning to establish a 7-0 lead midway through the second inning.
Eighth-grade infielder Taylor Nickell and senior catcher Grace Anderson each connected for a home run early on. Nickell’s was a three-run shot in the first inning while Anderson blasted a grand slam over the fence in left field with two outs.
Eight different Richfield batters picked up a hit in support of pitcher Addy Owens who scattered nine hits and six unearned runs across seven innings to go to the distance. She struck out three batters and allowed one walk.
Kennedy countered with Mary Hajduk going 5 1/3 innings of relief allowing eight hits and two earned runs. She struck out six batters.
At the plate, Kennedy rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to score six runs. Hajduk’s triple drove in Kate Wrase to get the scoring started. Sasha Nicholson added a two-run double with two outs and Caroline Keith brought in Nicholson with a hard hit to the second baseman.
Kennedy visited Holy Angels on Thursday and came up short as the Stars picked up a 5-4 win at Lincoln Field in Richfield on Thursday.
Stars pitcher Leah Cierzan struck out 14 Kennedy batters, allowing four runs on nine hits.
Leading the Eagles was Lola Herman and Olivia Spencer who combined for five of the team’s nine hits. Herman had a pair of doubles and drew a walk while Spencer knocked in two runs.
Down to the final out in the seventh inning, Spencer drove a hard ground ball through the right side of the infield to allow Allie Sheehan to score from second base to make it 5-4.
Kennedy returned to action on Saturday for what was supposed to be a pair of games in Eagan.
Instead, rainy weather limited the tournament to one game as the Eagles came up short against Wayzata 7-2 in six innings.
Emily Spencer had three hits while Ava Taylor and Katie Edmonds each had two hits for Kennedy.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.