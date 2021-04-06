St. Cloud Tech was the site of the Class 3A state quarterfinals
Jumping out to a 19-6 lead to open the game, No. 1 North seed Holy Angels (20-2) went on to top fourth-seed Grand Rapids (18-4) in a 93-69 final in the Class 3A state quarterfinal played Tuesday at St. Cloud Technical High School.
Tech was one of 10 regional sites used for the state quarterfinal round this season before reverting to Target Center for the semifinal and final rounds in the four classes.
Early in Tuesday’s game, Holy Angels’ defensive pressure forced Grand Rapids into frustrating turnovers or low-percentage shots equating to the Stars leading 46-26 at the break.
A key point for Stars coach Dan Woods was to pressure the Thunderhawks offense (averaged 59.4 points per game) early and make them react to a full-court defense instead of passively allowing them to get across the half-court line.
“We are such a team that starts with our defense and once you get a steal, your shots fall and everything stems from our defense,” Kassie Caron said with a positive outlook to advance to the state semifinals.
Instead of senior guard Lexi Egan running the tip of the defense, Woods pushed her back to midcourt as an in-game adjustment. After drawing an offensive foul, Egan left the game after getting the wind knocked out of her on the rare mid-court charge.
She returned to the floor with that same intensity on both ends of the floor, including distributing the ball on offense or denying a play on defense.
The game was a rematch from the 2018 state tournament quarterfinal which Grand Rapids won 75-60. Frankie Vascellaro and Rachel Kawiecki combined for 13 points in 16 minutes.
Kassie Caron was part of that defensive pressure which turned into red-hot shooting in the second half. She scored 21 of her game-high 30 points in the second half, making shots from all over the floor.
Woods said the difference was a more assertive approach by Caron to keep attacking and shooting.
“She knows at some point that it’s coming and it’s time to play,” he said. “Once she gets back on the assertive role then everyone picks it up and it makes it tough to defend our team.”
Caron said: “He believes in me when I really don’t believe in myself. He told me if I miss Rachel’s got the rebound and I trust your shot any day and have you shoot 10 if you only make one.”
A Missouri Western commit, Caron appreciates the freedom and confidence she’s earned from the coaching staff over the years. “Even when you don’t have any confidence in yourself he does and it’s a plus,” she said. “It makes him a good coach. He’d rather have you shoot it than throw it away.”
The Stars converted on offense in several ways from up-tempo transition, half-court plays with perimeter looks, posting-up inside, or driving the lane.
“Who are you going to stop, Frankie [Vascellaro], Rachel [Kawiecki], Grace [Hoeppner], what about the girl we bring in off the bench [freshman sharp-shooter] Jenna [Buer]?”
Vascellaro, a senior, finished with 19 points followed by 12 points each from senior Kawiecki, junior Grace Massaquoi and freshman Jenna Buer.
Buer is a strong shooter and stuck to the script to make four 3-point baskets as key points of the second half.
“The same thing she did against DeLaSalle,” Woods said as she came off the bench to score a season-high 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field (including making both 3-point baskets) in a 96-69 win on Feb. 19. “She got her points in like four minutes. Jenna does things that you wouldn’t believe for a freshman... That’s not accidental. She’s a shooter and will come out and put up 10-14 regularly. She doesn’t have any plays. We tell her to catch it and shoot it.”
Grand Rapids, the Lake Superior Conference champions, also turned up the defensive pressure in the second half to go on mini-comeback runs as they produced 43 points in the second half but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Stars.
Target Center
With plenty of experience to lean on from coaching at Target Center, Woods said no real adjustments are needed to shooting when it comes from a high school gym to the cavernous Target Center.
Facilities-wise, Tech was a fantastic venue with bright lights and a solid white wall behind each baseline. That perspective will change with a move to Target Center.
“[Tech] is a great gym but Target Center is Target Center,” he said as they open a back curtain behind the west basket at the Holy Angels gym to mimic an open area behind the basket. “[I] don’t [change anything.] Never tell them any different and let them play. The black background helps single the hoop out with the contrast, it’s the white wall which blends the hoop off.”
As for the longest road trip of the season, Caron said she relaxed on the charter bus ride up I-94 since the restrictions on travel reduced the opportunity to play outside of the greater Twin Cities area this winter.
“I took a nap, ate some snacks had an energy drink, and Rachel and I had a group session on Spotify,” Caron said. They hope to replicate the pregame ritual two more times, which would mean a return to the state championship game.
Holy Angels faced Marshall (21-0) in the semifinals on April 6. The state championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Friday, April 9 also at Target Center.
Marshall beat St. Croix Lutheran 63-32 in their quarterfinal played at Mankato East High School on March 30.
Hill-Murray and Becker will play in the other Class 3A semifinal on April 6.
Holy Angels upset Becker 71-70 on March 9 in Richfield thanks to a last-second basket by Vascellaro off a feed from Kiera O’Rourke.
The early game at Tech High School on March 30 was quite the spectacle as Providence Academy outscored Duluth Marshall 94-91 in a Class AA state quarterfinal. Marshall senior Gianna Kneepkens, a Utah recruit scored 67 points on 21-of-46 shooting from the floor. She made 17-19 free throws and was 10-of-24 on 3-point baskets. She also grabbed 17 rebounds and had five assists. Defensively, Kneepkens had five steals and blocked two assists.
Providence seventh-grader Maddyn Greenway scored 32 points while Grace Counts added 25 points (15 rebounds) and Maria Counts had 16 points (12 rebounds) to advance to Target Center.
