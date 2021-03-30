St. Cloud Tech was the site of the Class 3A state quarterfinals

Jumping out to a 19-6 lead to open the game, No. 1 North seed Holy Angels went on to top No. 4 North Grand Rapids in a 93-69 final in the Class 3A state quarterfinal played Tuesday at St. Cloud Technical High School.

Holy Angels players cheer from the bench at the end of the 93-69 win over Grand Rapids at St. Cloud Tech on March 30.

Tech was one of 10 regional sites used for the state quarterfinal round this season before reverting to Target Center for the semifinal and final rounds in the four classes.

Early on in Tuesday’s game, Holy Angels' defensive pressure forced Grand Rapids into frustrating turnovers or low-percentage shots equating to the Stars leading 46-26 at the break.

Kassie Caron was part of that defensive pressure which turned into red-hot shooting in the second half. She scored 21 of her game-high 30 points in the second half, making shots from all over the floor.

Stars' Kassie Caron scored 30 points in the 93-69 win over Grand Rapids in the Class 3A state quarterfinal played at St. Cloud Tech Tuesday evening.

Grand Rapids also turned up the defensive pressure in the second half to go on mini-comeback runs as they produced 43 points in the second half but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Stars.

Holy Angels junior Grace Massoquoi reaches for the ball early on during Tuesday's 93-69 win over Grand Rapids during the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

In addition to Caron’s big performance, senior Frankie Vascellaro finished with 19 points followed by 12 points each from senior Rachel Kawiecki, junior Grace Massaquoi and freshman Jenna Buer.

Holy Angels senior Rachel Kawiecki tangles with a Grand Rapids player during the second half of the 93-69 Class 3A state quarterfinal win played Tuesday at St. Cloud Tech. 

Buer is a strong shooter and stuck to the script to make four 3-point baskets as key points of the second half.

Senior guard Lexi Egan provided key ball-handling to get the offense set up in the best position to take advantage of the defense while maintaining that intensity on defense.

Holy Angels junior Grace Massaquoi was one of three Stars to score 12 points during the Class 3A state quarterfinal win over Grand Rapids played Tuesday at St. Cloud Technical High School. 

She took a hard charge near midcourt early in the second half and left the floor with a trainer. She later returned to the floor and played with the same intensity.

Holy Angels senior Frankie Vascellaro looks inside for two of her 19 points during Tuesday's 93-69 win over Grand Rapids in the Class 3A state quarterfinal.

Holy Angels advance to face Marshall which topped St. Croix Lutheran 63-32 in the other top half of the bracket. The two teams will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 at Target Center.

At Rochester Mayo, Hill-Murray beat Austin 60-47 while the final score of the Becker/Alexandria game was unknown before publication.

Holy Angels' Kassie Caron scores an early basket en route to a 30-point performance in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday in St. Cloud.

The Pioneers and the winner of Becker/Alexandria will play at 9 p.m. April 6 at Target Center.

