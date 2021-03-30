St. Cloud Tech was the site of the Class 3A state quarterfinals
Jumping out to a 19-6 lead to open the game, No. 1 North seed Holy Angels went on to top No. 4 North Grand Rapids in a 93-69 final in the Class 3A state quarterfinal played Tuesday at St. Cloud Technical High School.
Tech was one of 10 regional sites used for the state quarterfinal round this season before reverting to Target Center for the semifinal and final rounds in the four classes.
Early on in Tuesday’s game, Holy Angels' defensive pressure forced Grand Rapids into frustrating turnovers or low-percentage shots equating to the Stars leading 46-26 at the break.
Kassie Caron was part of that defensive pressure which turned into red-hot shooting in the second half. She scored 21 of her game-high 30 points in the second half, making shots from all over the floor.
Grand Rapids also turned up the defensive pressure in the second half to go on mini-comeback runs as they produced 43 points in the second half but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Stars.
In addition to Caron’s big performance, senior Frankie Vascellaro finished with 19 points followed by 12 points each from senior Rachel Kawiecki, junior Grace Massaquoi and freshman Jenna Buer.
Buer is a strong shooter and stuck to the script to make four 3-point baskets as key points of the second half.
Senior guard Lexi Egan provided key ball-handling to get the offense set up in the best position to take advantage of the defense while maintaining that intensity on defense.
She took a hard charge near midcourt early in the second half and left the floor with a trainer. She later returned to the floor and played with the same intensity.
Holy Angels advance to face Marshall which topped St. Croix Lutheran 63-32 in the other top half of the bracket. The two teams will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 at Target Center.
At Rochester Mayo, Hill-Murray beat Austin 60-47 while the final score of the Becker/Alexandria game was unknown before publication.
The Pioneers and the winner of Becker/Alexandria will play at 9 p.m. April 6 at Target Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.