Firm, fast Valleywood course helps runners reach PR times
Holy Angels and Richfield will be represented once again at the Class AA state cross country meet after successful showings at the Section 3AA meet at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley Oct. 27.
Holy Angels senior Colin Kaster fnished 10th overall in a personal-best 16 minutes, 41.9 seconds and Richfield senior Nathan Gay was 11th in a PR of 16:42.4 to claim two of six individual qualifying spots while the top two teams also advanced.
Kaster led the Tri-Metro Conference champions which placed fourth at sections with 130 points, six points ahead of fifth-place Richfield. Two Rivers edged out St. Paul Highland Park for the section trophy, 49-51 points, repsectively ahead of third-place St. Thomas Academy which scored 58 points.
Fellow Stars including junior Eli Katter and sophomore Finn Sheeley were 21st and 22nd, respectively.
Bloomington Kennedy senior Dennis Zrust led the pack after the opening mile, finishing 15th in a PR of 16:58.9 to lead the team to a seventh-place finish wiht 180 points. Junior Samson Keefe was 34th, senior Grady Shilson was 36th, senior Oliver Johnson was 46th, eighth-grader Rory Levin was 49th and senior Joe Buch was 55th.
Following twin brother Nathan Gay, Casey Gay was 26th, junior Thomas Madrid was 31st, senior Aidan Cossette was 33rd and junior Knut Linne was 35th.
In the girls’ race, Highland Park won the title with 26 points followed by runner-up Two Rivers (60), Holy Angels was sixth (177) Kennedy was seventh (191) and Richfield was 10th (295).
Kennedy sophomore Gwen Vogt was 19th overall in 20:27.6, junior Madeline Gray was 23rd in 21:02.6, eighth-grader Meredith Gray was 46th, sophomore Nora LeBlanc was 48th, seventh-grader Suvi Aulwes was 55th and junior Lily Mortenson wsa 56th.
Richfield senior Mari Rummel and junior Parker Pollis were 52nd and 53rd, respectively and eighth-grader Eleanor Lundin was 57th.
Holy Angels junior Caroline Pierce led the team with a 22nd place finish and sophomore Maggie Moe was 27th.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Richfield senior Nathan Gay charges up a hill during the Section 3AA meet at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley while coach Marty Huberty provides late-race motivation. Gay finished 11th overall to qualify for state in 16:42.4.
Kennedy senior Dennis Zrust leads the pack early in the Section 3AA meet in Apple Valley Oct. 27.
Kennedy girls leave the starting line during the Section 3AA meet at Valleywood Golf Course Oct. 27.
