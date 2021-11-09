Johnson runs for 325 yards, 5 TDs and tackles leader in 42-6 win over SMB
Holy Angels left no doubt that they deserve one of eight spots in the Class AAAA state football tournament following a 42-6 rout of SMB (St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake) for the Section 5AAAA title Nov. 5 at StarDome.
The Stars (8-2) claimed their second consecutive section title but will play their first state tournament game since the magical state championship run in 2017.
The 2020 season ended with a section final as the pandemic canceled the state football tournament.
Holy Angels drew Becker in the state quarterfinal at Monticello High School on Thursday, Nov. 11. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Dominant
Friday’s win over SMB featured another dominant performance, not only by the Stars defense but also the offensive line, which made senior running back Emmett Johnson’s job to move the ball and score touchdowns that much easier. He ran 28 times for 325 yards and five more touchdowns.
When asked after the game if he was tired in the fourth quarter, Johnson had the very appropriate rebuttal, “Naw, I don’t get tired. The fourth quarter is when I take advantage of the other team. A lot of teams get tired in the fourth (quarter) and that’s when I take advantage.”
As a team, the Stars ran for 438 yards averaging more than nine yards per carry. Quarterback Aaron Boarman ran 12 times for 76 yards executing the option by either keeping the football or pitching it to a running back.
Coach Jim Gunderson reiterated the strengths of the team coming into the season rested on a veteran offensive line and they showed that to combat an SMB roster with capable athletes mixed in with size along the line.
Junior Peyton Lange measures 6-foot-9, 390 pounds and not only moved around the offensive line between tackle and guard but also held his own as an imposing defensive lineman.
“They’ve got talent and size and really good coaches who make adjustments to put their kids in positions to be successful so you know you are going to get their A-game and I think we did,” Gunderson said. “I think our O-Line took over.”
Johnson credited the offensive line for keeping Lange, and the rest of the Wolfpack defense off of him.
“Yeah, I stayed away from him, he took up a lot of space but I used my vision and was more patient which allowed me to be more explosive tonight.”
Windy StarDome
With a driving wind out of the south end zone, the coin toss was the first big play of the game. “We started out with the wind and that was a big benefit to getting a good start,” Gunderson said.
Johnson turned a fourth-and-inches into a 27-yard touchdown on the opening possession, breaking off another long score this time from 40 yards out before the Wolfpack responded.
SMB’s Elijah Wade scored from 15-yards out, which was set up by a 40-yard catch-and-run from Landon Dillon to make it 14-6 with 1:25 to go in the opening quarter.
Terrence Roberts Jr. punched the ball into the end zone by sidestepping a defensive back for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 21-6 with 8:33 left in the opening half.
SMB tried moving the ball with jet sweeps to out-race the Stars linebackers and secondary to the sideline before cutting the ball up the field for gains but the defense pursued well and made the necessary tackles.
Linebacker Josh Gilland had two sacks later in the second quarter on the same drive to keep the Wolfpack out of range to attempt a field goal.
SMB had a chance to put points on the board in the final minute after intercepting a pass on its own 7-yard line. Sanjay Redd ran through the middle of the prevent defense, reaching midfield before Johnson stopped his progress as time expired on the half.
SMB tried to generate positive momentum with a squib kick to begin the second half instead of kicking it deep into the wind.
“We even put guys up there to prevent it, we expected it coming into the wind and they wanted the wind in the fourth quarter,” Gunderson said.
Piling up the TDs
Johnson added a pair of 2-yard touchdowns in the third quarter and broke off a 57-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Both of the short-yardage scores came on direct snaps where he followed the blockers to break into the end zone.
Fellow captain Ryan Bercich smiled when asked about blocking for Johnson, especially on the goal line direct-snaps.
“You know that if you get that block you know he is going a ways,” Bercich said.
That is on top of five touchdowns and 235 yards (averaging 13.5 yards per carry) in a 42-0 shutout of DeLaSalle Oct. 30 in the section semifinals.
He ran for touchdowns of 46, 2, 3, 50 and 7 yards, all in the opening half.
Through 10 games, Johnson has rushed for 2,355 yards and 40 touchdowns.
“To coach the best player in the state of Minnesota is just a blessing,” Gunderson said. “When you’ve got special players it suddenly looks like you can coach.”
Part of the Stars program for four seasons, Gunderson said Johnson sets an example not only on the field during games but in practice and the classroom. “He’s a great leader,” Gunderson said. “I’ve never met such a humble kid. We always say you either stay humble or get humbled.”
Stout defense
Gunderson said the defense has been a work in progress all season but what better time than now to give up one touchdown over the last two games.
“The strength of our team coming back was our O-line and Emmett is just Emmett, but we’re plugging guys in going both ways but they are buying into the defense wins championships and it’s playoff season so the defense has to step up,” Gunderson said.
Defensively, Johnson made a big impact from his spot in the secondary, sitting with 67 total tackles (48 solos) and 10 for loss which sits second on the team behind linebacker Ryan Bercich, whose 94 tackles (64 solos) and 13 tackles for loss leads the way.
Bercich said after the game it was fun seeing the unit evolve from a bunch of individuals coming into the season to mesh as one single unit.
“One machine, the hard work of all the guys, we couldn’t have done it without all of us,” he said with intimidating eye black to match the all-black uniforms in the biggest game of the season.
Bercich said the two losses earlier in the season (30-7 at Orono Sept. 10 and 31-21 against Chanhassen Oct. 15) served as a way to humble them.
“They got us thinking we aren’t as good as we think we are and if we are going to hold ourselves to higher standards we have to meet those standards and those losses showed us that we were not.
“We had to step up and come together.”
Fellow linebacker Joshua Gillard had another impressive game, rushing the quarterback and containing the Wolfpack offense to 167 yards, including 60 yards rushing from Redd.
Gillard, the younger brother of former defensive end Alex Gillard who had six sacks in the 2017 state championship, finished with two sacks and four tackles.
“Any time you have a Gillard on the team you’ve got a shot to go to state,” Gunderson said. “It’s nice to have brothers pass on the traditions and have so many alumni back to show their support for the school.”
Johnson led the team with nine total tackles (seven solos) and Bercich had eight total tackles (six solos). Lineman Troy Lynch and Jacob Pung also had sacks and Ryan McGuire forced one fumble.
“We still made some mistakes but thankfully we get another week to practice,” Gunderson said. “And that is all I can ask for to be around these guys another week.”
Over the last two weeks at practice, the emphasis on defense has been on playing hard-nose, playoff-style aggression to not take anything for granted.
“That’s the mentality,” Gunderson said. “We’ve got to be physical and out-physical teams and the guys are really starting to become more attack-minded and you better be if you match up against Becker in the first round.”
The connections with the Bulldogs go back to preseason scrimmages at Edina, the last being in 2017. “Dwight Lundeen is the legend and they are going to be great, well-coached, physical so if you want to be the best you have got to beat the best and we’ve got a challenge ahead.”
Bercich added: “We’ve never been more excited to play Becker. We had a tough regular-season schedule to prepare us for the postseason. We treat the regular season as the preseason and the playoffs are when the real season begins.”
