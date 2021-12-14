Eagles come up a goal short at Litchfield tying the game in the third period
Trailing 2-0 going into the third period at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Saturday, Kennedy junior defenseman Noah Thornburg scored his first varsity goal 1:17 into the period. Sophomore Nicholas Manning added his second goal of the season to tie the game 7 minutes later.
Litchfield scored the winner 6 minutes later for the final 3-2 tally as the Eagles were outshot 44-23, including a 34-14 margin over the final two periods.
Litchfield got on the board with a pair of goals from Zach Zwilling, who scored eight seconds into the second period and again at the 3:26 mark to build a 2-0 lead. Senior Luke Skophammer made a season-high 41 saves and after opening the season with 25 saves in a 7-4 loss at New Prague in the season and Metro West Conference opener on Nov. 30.
He added 23 saves in a 9-1 loss to fourth-ranked Chaska in the Eagles home opener at Bloomington Ice Garden on Dec. 7.
Manning scored the lone Eagles goal coming late in the second period as Kennedy only had six shots on goal.
Season opener
In the season program, senior goaltender Luke Skophammer pointed out a couple of goals for the season, including a shutout and picking up an assist or goal.
Each player was asked several questions from the game day ritual, goals for the season, other interests, superpowers, biggest influence, and more.
It didn’t take Skophammer long to reach one of those goals as he assisted classmate and captain Tyler Jost on a power-play goal 2:17 into the season opener at New Prague.
The lead was short-lived as the new Metro West squad scored twice to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
New Prague scored four times in the second period, including three goals coming in 26 seconds with two from Michael O’Rourke.
Kennedy junior Clayton Deutsch ended the rally with the Eagles’ second goal coming at the 14:36 mark of the period to carry a 6-2 score into the final period.
Goals from Jack Manning and Parker Magnusson (power play) made it a 6-4 lead with seven minutes to play. New Prague added an empty-net goal in the final minute for the final 7-4 result.
Jost and Nicholas Manning set up Magnusson’s power-play goal while Elijah Danielson and Zander Karow helped out on Jack Manning’s goal 2:50 into the period.
Kennedy traveled to Park before games against familiar foes Jefferson (3 p.m. Saturday at BIG) and Southwest Christian/Richfield (7 p.m. Dec. 21 at RIA) before a week off of games.
The Eagles resume the schedule with three games at the Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival Dec. 28-30 at Graham Arena. Kennedy will face Lourdes, Luverne and Albert Lea.
Schedule
7 p.m. start unless noted, home games played at Bloomington Ice Garden
Nov. 30 at New Prague
Dec. 7 vs. Chaska
Dec. 11 at Litchfield
Dec. 14 at St. Louis Park
Dec. 18 vs. Jefferson 3 p.m.
Dec. 21 at Southwest Christian/Richfield (Richfield Ice Arena)
Dec. 28-30 at Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival (Graham Arena)
Dec. 28 vs. Albert Lea 5:15 p.m.
Dec. 29 vs. Rochester Lourdes 7:15 p.m.
Dec. 30 vs. Luverne 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 vs. Rock Ridge
Jan. 8 vs. Waconia 3 p.m.
Jan. 14 at St. Paul Highland Park
Jan. 15 vs. Orono 3 p.m.
Jan. 18 at Chanhassen (Victoria rec center)
Jan. 22 vs. New Prague 3 p.m.
Jan. 25 at Chaska
Jan. 29 vs. St. Louis Park 3 p.m.
Feb. 2 at Jefferson
Feb. 5 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3 p.m.
Feb. 8 at Waconia
Feb. 10 at Simley
Feb. 12 vs. Somerset (Wis.) 3 p.m.
Feb. 14 at Orono
Feb. 17 at Mound Westonka
Feb. 19 vs. Chanhassen 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.