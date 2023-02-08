Bloomington hockey fans came together for Hockey Fights Cancer, a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society during the Kennedy versus Jefferson boys hockey game on Jan. 31 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Bloomington hockey fans came together for Hockey Fights Cancer, a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society during the Kennedy versus Jefferson boys hockey game on Jan. 31 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Bloomington hockey fans came together for Hockey Fights Cancer, a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society during the Kennedy versus Jefferson boys hockey game on Jan. 31 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
American Cancer Society fundraiser raises awareness and honors those affected by cancer
Before and after Kennedy and Jefferson boys hockey teams took to the ice for their lone meeting of the season at Bloomington Ice Garden, the teams honored the lives of those affected by cancer in several ways in front of a full arena.
Hockey Fights Cancer was the theme for the Jan. 31 game from the moment players and fans came into BIG thanks to paper signs lining the hallway with the simple phrase “I Fight For...” completed with a name, phrase or drawing of someone affected by cancer.
A raffle, chuck-a-puck and silent auction helped raise funds after last year’s highly successful event.
During the first intermission, both teams lined up along the blue lines as the booster club presidents from each program shared a message about the evening, “Together we look to inspire hope and courage for all people living with, going through and moving past cancer,” Jefferson boys hockey booster club president Lawrence Wong said.
Kennedy booster club president Matt Walton added: “Many of us have been impacted by cancer. Signs in the lobby help demonstrate this. Those of you in attendance tonight if you are a cancer survivor, currently fighting or know someone fighting cancer or if you have lost someone to cancer. Together we stand and fight for the end of cancer.”
Nearly the entire crowd was standing by the end of Walton’s message showing the reach of cancer.
Kris Trenar, a well-known teacher at Hillcrest Community School and parent to Kennedy hockey alumni, wrapped up the intermission message with some poignant words as someone who is in remission.
“Last year during this crosstown rivalry many of you know last year during this game I was battling for my life in a hospital room with lots of tears. I don’t think any of us were sure that I’d be around here today but I am, because of the best big city/small town community around Bloomington as well as the extensive research being done to fight cancer on a daily basis. Both of which are being celebrated tonight. I’m truly blessed for the people and the players in this people in this building but I am one of many. There are so many people in our hockey community fighting battles with this terrible disease right now. We need to raise funds to fight cancer. It is working. Please be generous toward the American Cancer Society and check yourself. Please chose preventative care and choose to donate blood and platelets. Please choose to be the match for stem cell transplants.”
Thank you for all your amazing support. We are all blessed.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.