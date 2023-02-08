Hockey Fights Cancer

Bloomington hockey fans came together for Hockey Fights Cancer, a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society during the Kennedy versus Jefferson boys hockey game on Jan. 31 at Bloomington Ice Garden.

 (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)

American Cancer Society fundraiser raises awareness and honors those affected by cancer 

Before and after Kennedy and Jefferson boys hockey teams took to the ice for their lone meeting of the season at Bloomington Ice Garden, the teams honored the lives of those affected by cancer in several ways in front of a full arena.

Kris Trenary

Kris Trenary, a Bloomington teacher, parent and cancer survivor shared a touching message during the first intermission.
Hockey Fights Cancer Silent Auction

"I Fight For..."

Purple and while signs lined the hallway at Bloomington Ice Garden with “I Fight For...” signs to visualize the reaches of cancer during the Jan. 31Hockey Fights Cancer event.
Silent auction

