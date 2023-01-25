Kennedy, Jefferson game to serve as fundraiser for American Cancer Society
Hockey Fights Cancer is coming to Bloomington Ice Garden as the Kennedy and Jefferson boys hockey programs will come together to raise funds during their Jan. 31 game.
Hockey Fights Cancer is coming to Bloomington Ice Garden as the Kennedy and Jefferson boys hockey programs will come together to raise funds during their Jan. 31 game.
Last season Jefferson raised a record amount for Hockey Fights Cancer with proceeds going toward the American Cancer Society through ticket sales, a silent auction, raffle, chuck-a-puck and other events for people to show their support for efforts to end cancer.
Funds raised for the American Cancer Society will go toward innovative research, providing free transportation for people dealing with the disease and providing a place to stay for people who seek treatment far from home. “In short, our money his helping save lives. Consider donating to our team and helping advance the cause,” read a flyer for the upcoming event.
Jefferson
Jefferson comes into the final full week of January with one win in six games so far this month by way of a 4-2 final at New Prague on Jan. 14. It was the first Metro West Conference win of the season for the Jaguars which used opening period goals from Garrett Fest and Sam Mickelson to carry a 2-1 lead. Dan Schmitz added a late goal in the second period before Dane Miller’s power play goal coming 4:13 into the third period was the insurance goal needed to preserve the win. Miller also set up Schmitz’ goal. The teams traded 78 shots with Jaguars goalie Luke Swenson making 39 saves for the win.
Jefferson emerged with a pair of conference losses during the week including a 4-1 final at Waconia on Jan. 17 before Orono topped the Jaguars 5-2 at BIG on Saturday.
Mickelson set up junior Joey Kubas for his team-leading 11th goal of the season coming 4:13 into the third period against Waconia as Jefferson held a 30-23 shots edge.
On Saturday, Grant Baker gave the Jaguars the early 1-0 lead scoring 9:47 into the first period. Orono responded with a three-goal flurry during a four minute span during the second period to lead 3-1 heading into the final period.
The teams traded three goals during the final 3:13 of the contest as Jefferson sophomore Bode Campbell scored his first goal of the season with one minute to play to make it a 4-2 before the Spartans added an empty-net goal. Orono outshot Jefferson 41-19.
Kennedy
Kennedy continues to search for a second win on the season after a 9-0 loss to St. Louis Park on Jan. 20.
The Eagles have struggled to find the back of the net scoring once over the last five games which was a 3-1 loss at Owatonna on Jan. 13. Hopkins shutout the Eagles 3-0 on Jan. 17 and Minneapolis collected a 5-0 win on Jan. 19.
