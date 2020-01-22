Stars take Minneapolis to OT before falling 3-2
It was only fitting that Holy Angels’ senior captain and leading scorer Bridget McGuire would score her 18th goal of the season to get Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 at Parade Stadium off the ground on a chilly Thursday night.
The Stars faced Minneapolis in a game with ramifications to the Metro West Conference standings. Minneapolis went on to win the game 3-2.
Just over four minutes into overtime, Minneapolis freshman Celia Midtbo scored her second goal of the game. She assisted on Minneapolis’s first goal and then scored less than 90 seconds later.
McGuire’s goal came late in the opening period with assists from eighth-grader Bella LaMere and Anna Jensen before Minneapolis carried a 2-1 lead into the second intermission thanks to converting twice on the power play. It was LaMere’s 12th assist on the season and third in four games. Jensen, a senior, picked up her third point and second assist of the season in the marquee game with the Minneapolis skyline in the background.
Stars junior defenseman Kaitlyn Kneeland tied the game up with her third goal of the season, 3:16 into the third period.
Stars sophomore goaltender Celeste Rimstad stopped 13-of-15 shots during the second period and finished the game with 18 saves.
Coming into the game, Coach Ryan LaMere said the team was beginning to gel as a unit thanks to ongoing team meetings to build up the relatively young team.
“We talked about what they want to remember from this season, what we want to do with the rest of the season and what we can control now,” he said. As a result, LaMere noticed the overall energy during practice and games is, “the best it’s been all year. We are sitting in a good position.”
After a 2-1 loss to Fergus Falls in the opening game from the Holiday Classic in New Hope on Dec. 26, Holy Angels lost 8-4 to Willmar before salvaging the tournament with a 4-1 win over Henry Sibley/St. Paul to end the tourney on a high note, and some hardware.
“We learned a lot from that weekend,” he said, as it appears to be a turning point in the season. “We ran into some bumps in the road and after the first game had a team meeting where we talked about the proper preparation before a game and the recovery process with so little time between games.
“We didn’t get the result on the scoreboard but it was a turning point with the team where we are blending eighth graders and seniors together at various levels of maturity. It takes time to come together and to see where you fit in with the team.”
As a first-year head coach, LaMere said the experience has been humbling, building what he wants to see with a strong culture and experience students want to be a part of.
“I’m put in a position to lead but I’m big on – it is their team and giving the team room to learn and grow within boundaries,” he said. “It is a different culture from the past and it has taken time but this is a great group of kids.”
LaMere acknowledged that being part of a competitive room where everyone wants to win is tough when you aren’t winning every game.
“We have a young team right now that is helping pave the way to get the program back to the way it was in 2005 when they won a state title. We’ve got to walk before we can run, so right now we are jogging. We’ve learned a ton.”
The Stars came up short against Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4-1 on Jan. 13 in Richfield. McGuire scored the lone goal during the second period with assists from LaMere and Ella Clow. The Red Knights held a 36-8 edge in shots as Rimstad made 32 saves.
St. Cloud handed the Stars a similar 4-1 loss on Saturday, Jan. 11. Reagan Loichle scored 5:15 into the third period to cut the lead to 3-1 in Richfield.
The losses came on the heels of a 2-0 shutout of Jefferson on Jan. 7. Rimstad stopped all 15 shots for her third shutout of the season. LaMere set up Clow, 5:13 into the game while Grace Clements scored the insurance goal late in the second period with an assist from Mara Poidinger to go 2-3 over the previous five games before Hockey Day Minnesota.
Hockey Day on the mind
LaMere accepted his first head coaching job to guide the girls hockey program at Holy Angels in June.
Within a week on the job, the Stars were officially invited to take part in the Hockey Day Minnesota festivities.
During the interview process, Hockey Day was mentioned as a possibility, which excited him even more about the opportunity to coach at his alma mater.
“Anyone who knows me knows how excited I am for this,” he said, having coached in the Minneapolis youth hockey system over the years, including many of the current varsity skaters on both benches. Each winter he would make a point to celebrate Hockey Day Minnesota in some capacity.
LaMere said outdoor hockey, “is kind of my thing. And when they said there was a chance we’d be playing in it, that really sealed the deal for me.”
Playing outdoors is a chance to experience the game how it began, on frozen ponds in the elements, with all of the imperfections.
“We started talking about it in November, recognizing it will be a competitive game with a lot of emotions against a rival like Minneapolis in that environment but to make sure we enjoy the process,” he said.
Preparing the team to play in the sub-zero temperatures, LaMere made sure to emphasize mental strength to overcome the obvious distraction created by playing in the dead of winter. “We talked about how much we can control within our own minds for the good or bad and this will take a whole new level of mental strength.”
Throughout the season, the distraction of the spotlight game was real but something LaMere made a point to keep talking through it instead of letting things simmer on the back burner.
“We talked about things and addressed things as they came up,” he said. “We talked about the pressure we all face, including the various emotions in a game like that. Those emotions are natural and will be there regardless if we talk about it or not. So it is best for us to figure it out together.”
As for the exposure to the team and sport created by Hockey Day Minnesota, LaMere is thrilled to see what happens next.
“The visibility from Fox Sports and you guys [Sun Newspapers] is super special. The girls talk about it, appreciate it and love it. This is awesome.”
