A minor collision turned out to be a major hassle for a 49-year-old Bloomington man, as he was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.
The collision was minor, as both the suspect and victim were able to continue driving. As the suspect traveled east through Bloomington, the victim followed. The victim’s pursuit of the vehicle, and call to 911, resulted in the suspect’s arrest, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The victim, a 61-year-old Bloomington man, was traveling east on Old Shakopee Road at approximately 6 p.m. Jan. 14 when the suspect’s vehicle exited the parking lot of Holiday Stationstore, 5401 W. Old Shakopee Road. The vehicles collided, but the suspect did not stop. He instead began traveling east, as the victim followed. The victim reported he was honking at the suspect in an effort to get him to stop, but that the suspect continued traveling east, Utecht explained.
After calling 911, the victim continued following the suspect’s vehicle, which turned north at Lyndale Avenue, west at 82nd Street and north on Knox Avenue before pulling into the Southpoint Office Center parking lot. An officer tracking the pursuit arrived and spoke with the suspect, who had stopped in the parking lot. An odor of alcohol emanated from the suspect, and he failed field sobriety tests, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of third-degree driving while impaired and hit and run.
Exported to jail
A 44-year-old St. Paul man had the financing for a vehicle purchase worked out, although the co-signer had no idea he was helping make the purchase.
Police officers were dispatched to Feldman Imports, 4901 American Blvd. W., during the afternoon of Jan. 13. The suspect had returned to the automotive dealership, where he had arranged the purchase of a vehicle, after employees determined that the suspect did not have permission of the person named as co-signer for the loan, according to Utecht.
Officers arrived while the suspect was at the dealership. As an officer was talking with an employee, the suspect walked off, although he didn’t get very far before he was detained by another officer. Following the dealership’s report, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of identify theft and theft by swindle, Utecht said.
A search of the suspect’s vehicle at the dealership turned up suspected narcotics, resulting in his booking for narcotics possession, Utecht noted.
Return to the scene
A Wisconsin duo accused of stealing a cellphone inside a Bloomington business returned the following day, resulting in their arrest.
Police officers were dispatched to Pawn America, 8650 Lyndale Ave., at approximately 6 p.m. Jan. 18. A 48-year-old man and 38-year-old woman from Altoona, Wisconsin, had entered the store, and they were familiar to store employees, according to Utecht.
A 27-year-old Plymouth man’s cellphone went missing while he was in the store the previous day. The store’s surveillance video showed the suspects had been in the store at the same time, Utecht said.
When questioned about the cellphone, the Altoona man acknowledged picking it up inside the store, and said it was in his truck parked outside. A search of the truck turned up suspected narcotics, resulting in both he and his companion being booked on suspicion of possessing stolen property and narcotics, Utecht explained.
Robbery
A 54-year-old Bloomington man said he was robbed while walking down the street.
The victim reported the incident during the morning of Jan. 14. He said the incident occurred at 10 p.m. the previous evening, but he didn’t report it immediately since he didn’t speak English and needed the help of an interpreter, according to Utecht.
The victim said he was walking home and was on the 1400 block of East 80th Street when a man approached him from behind. The victim thought the perpetrator was pointing a gun into his back, based upon a glimpse of the object. The perpetrator demanded money and the victim handed over his wallet, Utecht said.
The victim said he had $100 in his wallet and provided a vague description of the perpetrator, Utecht noted.
