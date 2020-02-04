A 44-year-old Burnsville man whose afternoon took an unfortunate turn in a Mall of America parking ramp when his vehicle was backed into by an SUV didn’t realize his day was about to get worse.
The man turned out to be a victim of both a hit-and-run and robbery when it was all over, and as of last week, there had been no arrest in the investigation, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The victim called the police department at approximately 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25, about 30 minutes after his encounter in the mall’s parking ramp. The man was waiting to exit the parking ramp when an SUV backed into him. Both drivers exited their vehicles to inspect the damage, and the men disagreed on whether the SUV had caused damage to the victim’s vehicle. The victim began calling the police for assistance at the scene, which didn’t sit well with the SUV driver, evidently, as he grabbed the cellphone from the victim’s hand, Bitney explained.
After a brief struggle for the phone, the SUV driver overpowered the victim and drove off with his cellphone. The victim attempted to follow the man but did not have a cellphone to call the police and lost sight of the SUV near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Bitney said.
After losing sight of the SUV, the victim drove to a phone and called 911. The officer taking his report noted damage to the front bumper of the victim’s car. The victim provided a license plate number for the SUV, but neither it nor the driver had been located as of last week, Bitney noted.
Attempted robbery
A 30-year-old St. Paul man managed to keep hold of his cellphone despite being punched in the face.
The victim called the police at approximately 4:30 a.m. Jan. 28. He had been talking on his cellphone outside of IHOP, 2231 Killebrew Drive, when a man walked by. That didn’t seem suspicious, but moments later the man walked past the victim again. When the man approached the third time, he punched the victim in the face and grabbed at the victim’s hand, presumably to take his cellphone. The men scuffled briefly before the perpetrator fled through the restaurant’s parking lot, according to Bitney.
The victim wasn’t satisfied with warding off the perpetrator and began chasing him through the parking lot. When the perpetrator reached into his waistband and pulled out what appeared to be a handgun, the victim stopped chasing him. The victim said that the man drove off in a small blue sedan, Bitney noted.
Angry and upset
A 52-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and terroristic threats following an altercation involving a 49-year-old woman who lives with him.
The woman, who said the couple’s relationship dates back approximately a decade, called the police at approximately 10 a.m. Jan. 23 and reported that the suspect was intoxicated, had threatened to kill her, threatened to kill himself and had cut himself with a knife. When officers arrived at their home on the 11400 block of Johnson Circle, the suspect had left, Bitney said.
The woman was still at the home and explained that the suspect was having hard times and had been drinking frequently, after a long period of sobriety. He had been talking about killing himself the previous day and then talked about killing both of them. When he grabbed a kitchen knife and cut his arm, she called the police, Bitney explained.
An alert for the suspect’s vehicle was sent out to area police departments, and his vehicle was spotted in Prior Lake, where he was detained and arrested by Bloomington police officers. The man had minor cuts to his arm and declined medical attention, Bitney noted.
Based upon prior incidents in his criminal past, he was booked on suspicion of gross misdemeanor domestic assault and felony domestic threats.
Wrong turn
The driver of a suspicious vehicle didn’t have a very good explanation for why he was traveling south on Penn Avenue during his travels to Minneapolis. More importantly, he had an outstanding warrant. And, things didn’t go very well for his passengers, either.
A patrol officer ran a license plate check of the southbound vehicle at approximately 2 a.m. Jan. 28, which showed that the registered owner of the vehicle had a misdemeanor warrant. The driver crossed the center line while being followed and was slow to pull over when the officer initiated a traffic stop. The driver turned west onto Old Shakopee Road and north onto Queen Avenue before coming to a stop, Bitney said.
When the driver was asked for his license and insurance, the man acknowledged that he didn’t have insurance for the vehicle and had been cited recently for not having his identification with him. He didn’t have it that night, either, but offered up a copy of the previous citation as proof of his identity, Bitney explained.
When asked why he was traveling through Bloomington, the man said he was on his way from Farmington to Minneapolis and that he was looking for a gas station, Bitney noted.
A check of the ID information the man provided failed to turn up any records. Upon further questioning of the man about his identity, he claimed to have recently purchased the vehicle. He eventually provided a verifiable name, which showed the man had a history involving stolen vehicles, forgery, financial transaction card fraud and narcotics crimes, according to Bitney.
The officer questioned the man outside of his vehicle, then questioned the other occupants of the vehicle separately and checked their IDs. Neither occupant had an ID in their possession, and a 28-year-old Randolph, Minnesota, man gave another person’s name. A check of the name showed that the person had a warrant. The man then said that wasn’t him, but he did have a warrant and had been using drugs recently. A check of the second name he provided matched the Randolph man, who had a felony drug warrant, Bitney explained.
With consent to search the vehicle, officers found drug paraphernalia and financial documents, including bank and credit card statements of more than 20 people, Bitney noted. The driver, who was determined to have been in possession of the documentation, was arrested on suspicion of identity theft and found to have drug paraphernalia on him. The Randolph man was arrested on his outstanding warrant and booked for giving a false name to a police officer. A third passenger, a 36-year-old Farmington woman, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and was cited at the scene, according to Bitney.
A search of the vehicle prior to impoundment turned up a license plate from a different vehicle in the trunk, he added. There was no report that the vehicle had been reported stolen as of last week, Bitney said.
