A 42-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree driving while impaired following a hit-and-run collision on 94th Street.
Police officers were dispatched to the 94th Street exit ramp from northbound Interstate 35W at approximately 9:40 p.m. April 23 following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The suspect was accused of colliding with a 23-year-old Burnsville man’s vehicle at the intersection. According to the victim, the suspect’s SUV turned east onto 94th Street from the exit ramp, but turned wide and into the westbound lane of 94th Street. The Burnsville driver was approaching the bridge over the freeway and was unable to avoid the oncoming SUV, Utecht explained.
Following the collision, the Burnsville man began to check on the two children in his vehicle. After initially doing so and exiting his vehicle, the suspect exited his SUV. He stood by it momentarily, then began walking north, eventually running north. A witness at the scene reported hearing the sound of a fence as the suspect fled to the north, Utecht said.
Officers responding to the incident, including a K-9 officer, began a search of the area and soon located the suspect hiding between trees on the north side of On Time Delivery Service, 1050 W. 94th St., where he was arrested, Utecht noted.
The suspect appeared intoxicated and was eventually booked on suspicion of DWI. He had a prior felony DWI conviction, resulting in his booking on suspicion of first-degree DWI, according to Utecht.
The Burnsville driver and his children were checked by paramedics at the scene. The man reported lower back pain, and one of the children had a cut finger, but the victims did not require transport from the scene, Utecht added.
The suspect was also booked on suspicion of resisting chemical testing, violating an order prohibiting alcohol consumption when driving, violating an interlock ignition order and hit-and-run involving injury.
Stabbing
A stabbing that injured a 30-year-old St. Paul man remained under investigation as of Sunday, April 30.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment building on the 9900 block of Briar Road at approximately 11 p.m. April 29 in response to reports that a man had been stabbed. Officers at the scene found the St. Paul man with a stab wound to his chest. Officers provided medical assistance at the scene until paramedics arrived and transported him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition as of April 30, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Kim Clauson.
Witnesses said the man had been arguing with a woman prior to the stabbing, and that the victim and the woman are known to each other. A knife was recovered at the scene, but the woman had fled prior to officers arriving at the apartment building, Clauson noted.
Investigators were searching for the woman and did not believe there was any danger to the public, she added.
Robbery
A woman suspected of shoplifting at a Bloomington Walgreens store became violent when confronted by a store employee.
Police officers were dispatched to the store, 7845 Portland Ave., at approximately 6 p.m. April 23. An 18-year-old store employee told the police that she had observed the perpetrator concealing store merchandise. When the employee confronted the woman and asked her to leave, the woman refused, and then became argumentative.
The employee asked the woman to leave the store multiple times, and the woman responded by spitting in the employee’s face, swinging a shopping basket at the employee and punching the employee in the head and back, according to Utecht.
The perpetrator then exited the store. Another employee provided a similar account of the incident, noting that the perpetrator appeared to be the same woman store employees suspect of shoplifting previously, Utecht noted.
The 18-year-old employee had minor injuries to her hand and forehead following the altercation but declined treatment by paramedics, Utecht said.
Pursuit and search
A 29-year-old Bloomington man accused of violating an order for protection and damaging property inside a 26-year-old Bloomington woman’s apartment was arrested following a pursuit by the police.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 3900 block of Heritage Hills Drive at approximately 11:30 p.m. April 19. The woman provided the suspect’s name and vehicle description, as the suspect had fled the apartment building before officers arrived. An officer searching the area spotted a gold Chevrolet Malibu with the same license plate traveling north on France Avenue at 102nd Street. The officer turned around and began to follow the vehicle, which began to accelerate, according to Utecht.
The driver turned west at 100th Street as the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver attempted to flee, turning south on Goodrich Avenue, west on 102nd Street, north on Harrison Road and east on 100th Street. At that point the officer attempted a PIT maneuver, but was unable to stop the vehicle. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle while it was in gear, however, and began to flee on foot as the vehicle rolled into a ditch, Utecht explained.
A K-9 officer responding to the incident searched the area as officers set up a perimeter around the neighborhood. The suspect’s cellphone was recovered on the 3900 block of Pebblebrook Drive and he was located on the 98th Street Service Road near Little Road, where he was arrested without incident, Utecht said.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and on foot.
Cold burglar
A 46-year-old Minneapolis man said he was trying to stay warm when he was found inside an attached garage of a Bloomington home where he did not live.
The man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary as a result.
Police officers were dispatched to the 9800 block of Humboldt Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. April 24 after a 62-year-old resident reported that a man wearing a white hooded sweatshirt was looking into his front window. Officers searching the area heard noise coming from an open garage on the 9900 block of Humboldt, Utecht said.
The officer checked the garage of the home, where a 40-year-old woman lives, and found the Minneapolis man, who matched the description provided by the 62-year-old resident. The man claimed he was simply trying to keep warm, but tools that had been piled together suggested he may have had an ulterior motive, Utecht noted.
The suspect, who had an outstanding warrant, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, and a search of the man at the jail turned up suspected methamphetamine, he added.
