With school districts across the metro releasing early or cancelling classes on Friday, Jan. 21, the same goes for sports originally scheduled for today including the 2020 High School Rennet (nordic skiing) event scheduled for this evening at Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington.

Race Director Grant Armour sent out an email this morning to respective coaches alerting them of the cancellation without a make-up date. 

"To ensure safety for all, we are following the lead of the 2020 High School Rennet host team, Minnetonka Public Schools, who have made the decision to close early today," Armour said.

