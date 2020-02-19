United Christian Academy students learn how to pilot single-engine aircraft
Students at United Christian Academy in Bloomington are learning how to pilot single-engine aircraft without even having to leave the classroom.
United Christian math teacher and aviation program director Gene Poole lectures on the basics of aviation before the students take turns practicing on two flight simulators. On the simulators, one student will practice taking off and landing while another acts as a co-pilot.
United Christian Academy bought the simulators through a grant from the Minnesota Independent School Forum, Poole said. The program gives students a chance to use the math they learn in class in a practical light. “Math is too abstract for a lot of kids,” Poole said. “But, they’re more motivated to do it when they see that it’s going to affect their career.”
Poole wants to motivate his students to enter the field of commercial aviation to take advantage of the perks of being a pilot for a major airline.
Many airlines like American and United Airlines have partnerships with regional
airlines to get students who already have a pilot’s license on a path to be commercial pilots in five years, Poole said.
Another motivating factor Poole wants his students to know is about the potential salary commercial pilots make.
“Sometimes, pilots are given signing bonuses of $60,000 to pay off their student loans. Then, they are making $60,000 to $70,000 a year while flying at a regional airline, and then when they start at United Airlines at over $100,000 a year,” he said.
Program’s first pilot
Senior Jordan Grover was the first student from the United Christian Academy aviation class to continue training and receive her private pilot’s license.
Poole was surprised that Grover took to flying in the way she did.
“She was a good student, but she just didn’t have a lot of self-confidence,” he said.
But, after instructors praised her steady flying abilities, Grover decided to sign up to continue training for a license.
“You can see the change in her confidence,” Poole said. “She’s excited about it.”
Grover began training online through Hummingbird Aviation at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie. She would then meet with a flight instructor a few times a week to practice flying.
Grover said that she does not plan on becoming a commercial pilot and hopes to study animation and design. “I hope to bring characters to life through animation. Whether that be through voice acting, or through drawing, or through storyboarding. I want to make it enjoyable for everyone listening to and watching it,” Grover said.
Before going off to college, Grover plans on taking a break and getting her driver’s license.
“I’ve learned how to fly before I’ve learned how to drive,” she said.
Grover appreciates what learning to fly has taught her. “I have to say, having mastery over a subject is very fulfilling. Every time somebody asks me about aviation, I almost always know the answer, which is really satisfying,” she said.
