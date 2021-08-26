The Dwan 18-hole Ladies Club wrapped up a three-week tournament Aug. 19 crowning champions in four flights.
The best two-of-three round scores were used for the final standings with Terry Hernschel earning the title with a low gross total of 155 strokes.
She beat out Ruth Hofmeister by eight strokes while low net score went to Emi Sako with a 133.
Flight 2 low net score went to Sue Olafson (135) while Lynne Becker was one stroke back. Flight 3 was won by Brenda Armstrong (131) while Lynne Norwich was seven strokes off the winning pace. Flight 4 was won by Kim Hanson (135) while Sheila Kelly-Hoyt was eight strokes back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.