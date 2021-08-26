 The Dwan 18-hole Ladies Club wrapped up a three-week tournament Aug. 19 crowning champions in four flights. 

The best two-of-three round scores were used for the final standings with Terry Hernschel earning the title with a low gross total of 155 strokes.

She beat out Ruth Hofmeister by eight strokes while low net score went to Emi Sako with a 133.

Flight 2 low net score went to Sue Olafson (135) while Lynne Becker was one stroke back. Flight 3 was won by Brenda Armstrong (131) while Lynne Norwich was seven strokes off the winning pace. Flight 4 was won by Kim Hanson (135) while Sheila Kelly-Hoyt was eight strokes back.  

