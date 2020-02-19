Kennedy tops Providence Academy late Tuesday
Kennedy senior captain Craig Herman led by example by scoring three goals including the game-winner one minute into overtime to top Providence Academy 4-3 to begin Section 2A play in St. Louis Park late Tuesday night.
Ninth-seeded Providence scored twice in the final five minutes of regulation to negate No. 8 seed Kennedy’s 3-1 lead established late in the second period as Tyler Jost scored in the final minute of the middle period.
Lions senior defenseman George Wehmann scored his second goal of the game 12:02 into the third period to pull within one goal of the win-or-go-home section format. Teammate Thomas Vos redirected a pass from behind the Eagles goal with 10.7 seconds left to force sudden-death overtime.
Joe Workman assisted on each of the regulation goals for Kennedy and Chase Beacom added two assists including Herman’s game-winner.
Kennedy goaltender Peter Vodovnik made 26 saves for his seventh win of the season.
The reward for Kennedy’s late-night win is a quick turn-around to meet No. 1 Orono at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Louis Park rec center.
