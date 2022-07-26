After a tremendous National Hockey Festival in Blaine, the Golf Festival to support the Hedrickson Foundation will take place at The Wilds in Prior Lake
The Hendrickson Foundation’s mission “hockey is for everyone” continues to help drive everything the Richfield-based non-profit does, as it recently completed yet another successful National Hockey Festival at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
The summer edition of the event took place the first weekend of June with tournament games spread across four days with other special events, including the HF Celebrity Game and Celebrity Sled Race plus a festival program and valor salute awards.
The HF Festival Polar Plunge helped raise $23,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota.
From a Foundation tweet on April 20:
“An $8,000 donation from the Minnesota Wild Foundation is enough to support startup funds for two teams, new helmets for 105 players, or 40 hours of ice. $8000 can and WILL change lives through hockey. #hockeychangeslives #hockeyisforeveryone”
Golf Festival
The sixth annual festival and tournament included 437 players comprised of 12 Warrior teams, 14 sled teams and three blind and special teams.
The next big event is quickly approaching as the 2022 Hendrickson Foundation Golf Festival is set for Thursday, Aug. 11 at Legends Golf Club in Prior Lake.
Check-in and brunch reception begin at 9 a.m. with a program at 10 a.m., followed by a shotgun start for golf at 11 a.m. A happy hour social begins at 4 p.m.
Golfers can expect unique experiences throughout the course, expos from all the programs Hendrickson Foundation supports, competitions with prizes, giveaways, excellent food and beverage options and great conversation with local and national celebrities.
Sponsorships (presenting or hole) and donations made through July 31 will be included on event signage.
The programs help bring hockey to anyone who wants to participate through Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey, Minnesota Wild Sled Hockey, Minnesota Wild Special Hockey, Minnesota Warriors Hockey and Minnesota Mustangs.
The Hendrickson Foundation came about when longtime hockey coach and advisor Larry Hendrickson talked with USA Hockey Coach-in-Chief Mike “Mac” MacMillan about the lack of participation in disabled hockey programs in the state.
According to the foundation website: “This lit a fire that led to the eventual creation of Hendrickson Foundation, in partnership with USA Hockey and Minnesota Hockey, with a mission to grow the game by making it accessible to all people, despite any challenges they may be living with and create a stronger and more inclusive State of Hockey.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.