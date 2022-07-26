After a tremendous National Hockey Festival in Blaine, the Golf Festival to support the Hedrickson Foundation will take place at The Wilds in Prior Lake

The Hendrickson Foundation’s mission “hockey is for everyone” continues to help drive everything the Richfield-based non-profit does, as it recently completed yet another successful National Hockey Festival at the National Sports Center in Blaine.

