Looking for a way to give back? Try donating blood
Blood donations are one way Minnesotans continue to volunteer while we collectively try to lower the curve against COVID-19 by staying at home.
Officials from both Memorial Blood Centers and the American Red Cross have seen a tremendous response in blood donation over the last month as people look to help out while remaining safe.
“Every two seconds someone needs blood in America,” Sue Thesenga with the American Red Cross in Minnesota said. “We still have people who need surgery, cancer patients on chemo and new mothers need ongoing transfusions. These situations don’t pause so there is a need. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled.”
Erica Buege, communications specialist for Memorial Blood Centers, said blood supplies were at a sustainable level, as of April 9, thanks to several factors, including hospitals stopping all elective surgeries to help devote more energy to COVID-19 patients.
“We’ve had an overwhelming response to platelet and blood donations,” Buege said. The centers suspended mobile blood drives through April out of a sense of caution but continue to accept donations as the 10 donation sites across the state. Six sites are in the Twin Cities area including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Plymouth, Eden Prairie, Bloomington and Coon Rapids. Outstate locations include Duluth, Hibbing, Virginia and Superior, Wisconsin.
Each facility has taken steps to ensure social distancing and requiring appointments helps expedite the donation process.
Employees have responded by converting the mobile staff to boost the donation staff. Everyone goes through a screening process before starting a shift which includes temperature checks before and after working.
“We are very grateful to everyone who has donated recently,” Buege said. “It’s been inspiring to talk to donors about how it was still safe to come in because of how clean we keep things, even more so now.”
Buege said: “We want to let the public know that giving blood at this time is safe and continues to be an essential need. Plus, it is a great way to give back.”
Prospective donors are asked to make an appointment through mbc.org or by calling 1-888-GIVE-BLD.
Red Cross helps maintain supply
The American Red Cross in Minnesota continues to host mobile blood drives in addition to hosting donation sites in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
While the number of mobile drives is sharply down, appointments continue to fill up soon after each drive is announced. This includes a recent two-day drive inside the north atrium at the Mall of America. Another drive is already filled up for April 17-18.
Blood drives at Xcel Energy Center (Wednesday, April 15) and Allianz Field (Thursday and Friday, April 23-24) offer more opportunities to help maintain the sustainable levels of blood. The drive at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United, will also serve as a collection area for hand-sewn masks and personal protective equipment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We are grateful for the partners who have really stepped up for us,” Thesenga said.
The Red Cross provides blood for over 2,500 hospitals and medical centers across the country and has altered the collection process to ensure everyone stays as safe as possible.
“Red Cross follows the highest standards of infection control already but we’ve added more precautions such as checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering blood drives, offering hand sanitizer, following social distancing between donors which is why spaces like the Mall of America and Xcel Energy Center are great,” Thesenga said.
The recent drive at the Mall of America resulted in 214 units collected between the two days.
More precautions include a construction trailer to prescreen those outside the Mall of America and staggered appointment times to limit the waiting times by donors between entry, door and refreshment areas. Staff and volunteers continue to wear face masks and disinfect donor collection areas after each person.
Starting the week of April 16, the Red Cross is asking donors to wear a face mask.
“Over half of our donors were already doing this with a mask or bandana,” Thesenga said.
Thesenga said they’ve seen a big increase in the number of first-time donors.
“People are looking for a way to contribute to the health of their community and for many people it is easy,” she said. “It takes an hour out of their day and you feel good about doing something for others.”
Blood is perishable which is why the need for donations is constant. Thesenga said donations last 42 days before the blood is longer usable.
An average adult has 10-12 units of blood and a typical donation is one unit or a pint of blood. Donors are asked to wait 56 days between donations so they can regenerate the red blood cells removed during the donation process.
“At the onset of COVID-19 we were in a blood shortage but we put out an urgent call and people across the nation were able to meet the immediate patient needs,” she said. “So what we want to do is for people to continue to make appointments for the weeks and months beyond.”
The next step in the fight against COVID-19 finds the Red Cross once again on the frontline. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is coordinating with the Red Cross to help collect plasma donations from those fully recovered from COVID-19 to help current COVID-19 patients. The thought is that the plasma from fully recovered people has antibodies that can attack the virus. The therapy is being evaluated as an immediate treatment for patients with immediate, life-threatening infections, according to a press release from the Red Cross.
The Red Cross seeks plasma donations from those 17-years-old and weigh at least 110 pounds and in good general health plus have a prior, verified diagnosis of COVID-19 but are now symptom-free and fully recovered.
More information about the program can be found at redcrossblood.org.
