Monroe runs for two TDs, tosses a third to Walker before Two Rivers completes comeback
A first-round bye and home football game with a chance to play for a section title was on the line for Kennedy after posting a program-best 7-1 regular season.
The season came to a crashing end in a dramatic 32-28 loss to Two Rivers (3-7) Saturday afternoon at Bloomington Stadium in the Section 3AAAAA semifinals.
Kennedy led 28-17 with 2:04 to play after a pair of touchdowns from senior Marques Monroe including a 68-yard run, 18 seconds after Two Rivers took a 17-14 lead.
Less than two minutes later, Monroe instinctively scooped up a fumbled snap and lobbed a pass over the surging defense to Rayzjon Walker who broke down the sideline for a 38-yard touchdown giving the Eagles an 11-point lead after an Alan Conteh extra point kick.
Monroe initially lined up alongside sophomore Malik Johnson before collecting the ball after it was hiked over Johnson’s head. With the ball, Monroe waved Walker downfield as the pair were in sync just as they were all game.
“We showed our heart,” Kennedy coach Kedrick Williams said of the determination in the second half to power through. “We missed some things in the last minute – bad coverage, a whole lot of other things.”
The teams combined for 43 total points in the final quarter.
On the following kickoff, Monroe made the coverage tackle before Two Rivers completed a long pass over Monroe to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Gab Goldenman. Quarterback Jonny Youness found Owen Watson in the back of the end zone for a 2-point conversion to make it a 28-25 Kennedy lead with 1:10 to play.
With the ball near midfield, Watson made the play of the game to secure an interception after bouncing off multiple hands. Two Rivers had the ball with 47.5 seconds left at the Kennedy 48-yard line.
Well-executed passes mixed with penalties on Kennedy helped the Warriors score what was the decisive touchdown, a 1-yard pass from Goldenman to Watson with 7.1 seconds on the clock. The extra point kick gave the visitors a shocking 32-28 lead.
Warriors
Comebacks aren’t anything new for Two Rivers who came into section play with one win over the last two seasons including a 24-19 loss to Kennedy in the 2021 playoffs.
The Warriors upended Hastings 33-28 at McNamara Stadium to set up Saturday’s contest.
“We struggled this year,” Warriors coach Tom Orth said after going 1-7 during the regular season to earn the sixth seed in sections. “We had to comeback against Hastings, not quite to this level but the kids kept responding and they love the feel of that, learned and grew and got in the position again.
“But [Monroe], my goodness how special is he? They made some plays but we had opportunities to say, ‘Well, we gave it our best,’ but we didn’t do that. Instead we said ‘We are in this. We’ve got three timeouts with a minute to go if we get the onside, we didn’t but got the pick.”
Build-up
Two Rivers ended a busy opening half with a 31-yard field goal at the buzzer to carry a 3-0 lead into the break.
Interceptions on consecutive plays, first by Walker then Two Rivers inside the final two minutes of the half led to the Warriors field goal.
Monroe, Walker’s partner all over the field, coined the nickname on Twitter between Marques and Monroe “Mr. Do It All” was fitting with his play in the second half.
Starting with a 43-yard touchdown run after returning the kickoff into the Warrior’s side of the field, Monroe took advantage of the defense to make plays.
The sequence took 16 seconds off the clock as Kennedy took a 7-3 lead.
Two Rivers took a 10-7 lead with just under 6:30 left after a drive that saw the Warriors convert on fourth down in addition to costly penalties to move the ball and sustain the drive. Two Rivers senior Gab Goldenman ran it in from 11 yards out for the first of four touchdowns in the second half.
Kennedy took a 14-10 lead just over a minute into the final quarter as sophomore quarterback Malik Johnson found Elijah Smith on fourth-and-goal from the Eagles 30 yard line after penalties and miscues backed them up from the 9-yard line.
Smith caught the pass in the slot and won the race to the end zone, stretching out the ball to break into the end zone.
With Monroe and Walker roaming the secondary from their safety positions, Kennedy’s defense was at its trademark finest in the opening half and made big plays in the second half.
Offensively, Monroe and Walker lined up at various spots including receiver, running back and even quarterback in a direct-snap position.
Solid build-up
Williams said the week of practice was good including another visit by members of the United States Marines during the week.
“Good week of practice, the kids were disciplined and ready,” he said, dejected after the way the game turned out. He thanked the coaches and fans for their support as the team won a program-high seven wins to continue to grow the program on the field and in the community.
After the final handshake line, Williams and the team gathered in the end zone to quickly reflect on the sudden end of the season.
“Go through your emotions, let them do that [around each other],” Williams said.
