Monroe runs for two TDs, tosses a third to Walker before Two Rivers completes comeback 

A first-round bye and home football game with a chance to play for a section title was on the line for Kennedy after posting a program-best 7-1 regular season.

Enoch Dablaka pressure
Kennedy linebacker Enoch Dablaka (6) pressures the Two Rivers quarterback during the fourth quarter Saturday.
Rayzjon Walker interception
Kennedy senior Rayzjon Walker intercepts a pass in the opening half against Two Rivers.
Marques Monroe

Kennedy senior Marques Monroe holds up the football after a second-half fumble recovery against Two Rivers. He ran for two touchdowns, threw for a third and made several tackles in the section semifinal at Bloomington Stadium Saturday. After the referees consulted each other, the ball-carrier was ruled down, despite video clearly showing it was fumbled before he hit the ground.
Malik Johnson
Kennedy sophomore quarterback Malik Johnson, left, slings the ball during the second quarter against Two Rivers while senior running back Saide Allasani (25) blocks.
Elijah Smith touchdown
Kennedy senior Elijah Smith (11) reaches across the goal line on a fourth down and goal from 30 yards out to give Kennedy a 14-10 lead on Saturday.
Rayzjon Walker run
Kennedy senior Rayzjon Walker took a few turns in the Wildcat role to cover big yards on Saturday.

