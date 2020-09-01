An increase in participation at many programs helps feed the competitive need on the court
Area girls tennis programs are enjoying a resurgence of interest in the game not only for its socially-distant practicality but also for the challenge and workout that comes along with tennis at a high level is a challenge many students and coaches are seeking this fall.
Instead of the traditional high fives during team introductions, a team cheer before a match or high-fives between points or post-match handshakes has gone away in favor of socially-distanced intros.
At the Kennedy at Jefferson season opener Aug. 26, coaches Ryan Keith and Lynn Larson helped promote the social distancing as the teams lined up staggered along the sidelines and service lines, giving a wave to the other team during introductions.
Kennedy
“Records for sure,” said Kennedy tennis coach Ryan Keith when asked about the turnout for the team this fall which reached 29 players, the most during his tenure.
Keith said the theory for the influx was a logical one in athletes from other sports would naturally gravitate to tennis, like those from volleyball whose season was moved to the spring due to COVID-19. “But we only have two volleyball players so that doesn’t explain it as well so I’ll chalk it up to creating a nice environment. What happened was a lot of girls who liked their first year, last year, told their friends to come out this year,” he said.
Captains for the Eagles include returning junior captain Julia Ohm along with senior Ruth Habtamu and freshman Lilia Covall.
Seventh-grader Molly Miller, the younger sister of former Jefferson softball standout and current Minnesota Gophers softball player Ana Miller, takes over the No. 1 singles spot as the family moved into the Kennedy district. The older Miller played tennis for the Jaguars through her junior season before focusing on softball. “Molly’s played since third grade,” Keith said, echoed by confidence by Jefferson’s coach Lynn Larson who is quite familiar with the Millers coaching them over the years.
Covall was the Eagles No. 1 singles player last fall and accepted the move to No. 2, impressing Keith.
“Molly didn’t join us until late so Lila knows her role and accepted it for the team and she’s improved herself but Molly is just a stud so we are excited about that,” Keith said as the Eagles won three duals last year including a Metro West Conference victory over Robbinsdale Cooper.
Esmee Schneider moved to doubles this season joining the first team which gave Jefferson’s No. 1 doubles team of Saemee Oh and Sarah Heeter a solid match in a 63-, 6-4 loss. Kennedy’s No. 2 doubles team of Olvia Syrjamaki and Mary Hergott fell to Jefferson’s Kathryn Gorham and Katie Bredehorts 6-2, 6-1.
Jefferson swept Kennedy in the season opener 7-0 with Covall providing the closest match coming at No. 2 singles. Jefferson senior captain Syndey Walworth defeated Covall 5-7, 6-2, 10-7. Miller came up short to six-year varsity tennis player Isabelle Lynch 6-2, 6-1 while Jefferson’s Jenna Johns and Greta Campbell won in straight sets at No. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.
Trying to organize practice with nearly 30 tennis players is more difficult under COVID-19 protocols and would’ve been challenging even under a typical year. “But the girls like it, they now view us as a stable, up-and-coming team,” Keith said.
Richfield
Coach Chris Olson is back for a second year as the Spartans finished fourth as a Tri-Metro Conference newcomer with several returning contributors back including senior captains Bella Jurewicz and Allie Nelson and junior Christina Furness-Rubio to guide a group of eight seniors.
Jurewicz played all over the lineup from first to third singles or first doubles while earning All-Conference honors. She is a four-sport athlete and will split time in the fall with the cross country team, as it Nelson.
Nelson also saw time at varsity spots in the lineup including first and second singles and first doubles. Furness-Rubio played the same positions as Nelson in addition to picking up a tough first-round win in sections. All three captains earned All-Conference honors.
Olson was able to add a few new tennis players including track standout junior Corrina Jones and seventh-grader Kiersti Joerger. He anticipates both making an immediate impact on the roster. Jones will team up with fellow track runner in Fametta Zuban at No. 2 doubles and already won the season opener against St. Anthony Village last week. Joerger picked up a win at fourth singles then No. 1 doubles with Nelson in the two matches against St. Anthony.
The four seniors back including two of the top match winners from 2019 including Natalie Hanson who won eight matches between No. 3-4 singles and No. 1-2 doubles. Helen Nguyen won six matches and is another multi-sport standout with the cross country program.
The No. 3 doubles senior duo of Tsering Yangdon and Tenzin Zompa should be favored in every match, according to Olson.
Jefferson
Senior Isabelle Lynch is set to begin her fifth season as the Jaguars No. 1 singles player for what coach Lynn Larson believes is her strongest lineup in 11 seasons at the helm, including last year’s Section 6AA Coach of the Year.
“We are deeper with a solid lineup from top to bottom, especially in singles,” Larson said. “It doesn’t hurt to have a five-year No. 1 singles player like Lynch. She is the anchor of our team.”
Junior Sydney Walworth has the No. 2 singles position locked down and joins Lynch as an All-Metro West Conference selection. Junior Sae Mee Oh earned all-conference honorable mention as a doubles player and will once again be a key contributor for doubles along with sophomore Greta Campbell who is slotted in at third doubles.
Senior Jenna Johns appears ready to play at fourth singles and joins Lynch, Walworth, and Oh as captains.
Larson said the determination and effort put in during the off-season is impressive and will translate to success, despite the culmination of the season remains to be determined. The schedule has been reduced to matches only against Metro West Conference opponents with a Section 6AA tournament unknown what and if that would look like at the time this story was published.
The coaching staff remains intact including Larson’s father Marv Hartung who is a retired math teacher and turned 81 this year. “He is still running around the court teaching tennis,” Larson said.
Tom McNutt is the JV coach and David Carberry is the B squad coach for a program with 45 players to make up three teams. Part of the increase in players is due to the volleyball program pushing back to the season to the spring.
“I love getting new athletes,” Larson said as the basics between the net sports translate well to each other from a fundamentals standpoint. “We are following COVID protocols and even though tennis is a very low-risk sport, we have been careful. We very much want to finish the season. We are grateful to be playing.”
Larson said the biggest challenge facing the program is trying to make the season fun and challenging despite the COVID schedule and only getting to play conference matches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.