Bloomington Athletic Association has given kids an opportunity to experience all of the benefits of sports since 1954.
Arne Johnson, an engineer at Honeywell and Bloomington resident started a youth baseball team for the neighborhood kids which quickly grew into a city-wide baseball league. The all-volunteer program became BAA which will celebrate 70 years in 2024. The organization has gone through many changes over the decades including adding and subtracting sports, but it still remains a group organized and driven by dedicated volunteers who want to see kids positively impacted by sports.
In 1979, a group of those volunteers decided the time was right to add a Hall of Fame to recognize and honor those who have given so much to the association. Collaborating with City of Bloomington Parks and Recreation Manager Gene Kelly and volunteer firefighter Virg Ellrich, the Bloomington Athletic Association Sports Hall of Fame inducted Bob Boeser and Bob Egland as its first class in 1980. Sponsor Awards went to Marv Anderson and Jim Elder for their support of the BAA.
Over the next 16 years the Hall of Fame inducted 70 people who were instrumental to the success of providing kids a place to learn and grow around sports in Bloomington. The Hall of Fame resumed its banquet in 2003 and through 2018 added 83 more deserving names to the esteemed list which has became a whose-who among Bloomington sports. The 2022 class was inducted in October including Bernadette Bowden, Bob Carr, Dennis May, Pete Skophammer and David Swenson.
Since revived in 2003, the Hall of Fame banquet added a Kennedy and Jefferson High School Award, recognizing the contributions made by a coach or staff member over the years. This year Kennedy Activities Director Jon Anderson recognized head swim coach Todd Walsh and Jefferson Activities Director Chad Nyberg nominated Jim Hirsch, a soccer official for 47 years in addition to owner of Mr. H’s Soccer World (1988-99).
