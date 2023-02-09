Bloomington Athletic Association has given kids an opportunity to experience all of the benefits of sports since 1954. 

Arne Johnson, an engineer at Honeywell and Bloomington resident started a youth baseball team for the neighborhood kids which quickly grew into a city-wide baseball league. The all-volunteer program became BAA which will celebrate 70 years in 2024. The organization has gone through many changes over the decades including adding and subtracting sports, but it still remains a group organized and driven by dedicated volunteers who want to see kids positively impacted by sports.

Bloomington Athletic Association

