Richfield/Holy Angels wrapped up the gymnastics season by scoring a 97.375 on Saturday at the Section 6AA meet at Hopkins.
The Spartans were led in the all-around by Elise Neu with a 27.200 with a 7.800 (vault), 6.475 (bars), 6.800 (beam) and 6.125 (floor).
In the all-around, Nadine Neu scored a 26.000, Hope Heinz scored a 19.950 and Rosemary Andrade scored an 18.125.
Mariah Welch led the Spartans on the vault with a 7.850 and Nadine Neu turned in a 7.750 for the third-best score on the team, a 6.750 on the floor, a 6.425 on the beam and 5.075 on the bars. Andrade and Heinz brought in scores of 7.250 and 6.050 on the vault.
Welch scored a 5.500 on the floor and 5.225 on the beam.
Host Hopkins captured the team section title with 144.275 points ahead of runner-up Wayzata (140.700) and third-place Edina (138.975).
Hopkins teammates Annabelle Speers and NyahSymone Britt swept the top two spots in the all-around with scores of 36.875 and 36.025, respectively. Edina’s Kylie McLenighan was third with a 35.750.
Speers won the vault (9.450), bars (9.550) and floor (9.450) and was 11th on the beam (8.425).
McLenighan and Hopkins’ Jade Hutton shared the top score on the beam at 9.100 to advance to the state meet Feb. 24-25 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Bloomington at Section 2AA
Bloomington wrapped up its season at the Section 2AA meet hosted by New Prague High School on Saturday.
The New Prague Trojans scored a 147.775 to win the team title ahead of runner-up Minnetonka (141.175) and third-place Prior Lake (138.675).
Bloomington scored a 122.125 to place eighth. The was led in the all-around by Nola Flanders and Sophie Ouellet with matching 31.250 scores.
Snezhanna Medvedovski led the team on the vault with an 8.500 followed by Katherine Edmonds with an 8.475, Flanders (8.375), Renee Peacha (8.325) and Ouellet (8.300).
On the bars it was Ouellet leading the team with a 7.425, Kseniya Medvedovski with a 6.950, Edmonds with a 6.700, Flanders with a 6.400 and Snezhanna Medvedovski with a 6.250.
Flanders picked up the top team score on the beam with an 8.175, Ouellet had a 7.525, Ava Bican posted a 7.225, Maya Engeholm posted a 6.550 and Snezhanna Medvedovski had a 6.100.
Flanders also turned in the top Bloomington score on the floor of 8.300. Engeholm and Ouellet each scored 8.000 while Bican scored a 7.200 and Edmonds scored a 7.000.
New Prague’s Ava Bruegger won the all-around with a 37.85, Minnetonka’s Elena Cantwell was second (36.425) and Prior Lake’s Terin Block was third (36.175).
Bruegger turned in the top scores on three of the four events including the vault (9.550), beam (9.525) and floor (9.650).
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
