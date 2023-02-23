Richfield/Holy Angels took to the floor at Hopkins while Bloomington was at New Prague 

Richfield/Holy Angels wrapped up the gymnastics season by scoring a 97.375 on Saturday at the Section 6AA meet at Hopkins.

Nola Flanders
Bloomington gymnast Nola Flanders competes on the bars during a regular-season meet against Richfield. At the Section 2AA meet, Flanders and Sophie Ouellet each scored 31.250 in the all-around to lead the team.
Kseniya Medvedovski
Bloomington’s Kseniya Medvedovski scored a 6.950 on the bars at the Section 2AA meet at New Prague on Saturday.

