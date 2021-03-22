Jefferson hosts Section 2AA meet; New Prague, Lakeville schools dominate

New Prague captured the Section 2AA gymnastics title with 142.875 points, ahead of runner-up Lakeville North (141.750) and third-place Lakeville South (140.325). 

Gracelyn Roy

Jefferson's Gracelyn Roy won the Section 2AA vault title with a 9.475.

Jefferson placed seventh out of eight teams scoring 128.800, 2.95 points behind sixth-place Chsaka/Chan and 7.125 points ahead of eighth-place Waconia.

Team scores were compiled from the four disciplines, including vault, bars, beam and floor. 

The Jaguars were sixth on the vault (35.450) and floor (33.600) and seventh on the bars (29.700) and beam (30.050).  

Daniele Machacek

Daniele Machacek swings her legs at the start of her beam routine at sections Thursday.

Jefferson coach Matt Norris felt they could’ve scored even higher but given the circumstances of being the first meet with friends and family in the stands, in a shift from the gymnastics gym across the hallway took some adjustments. 

Section 2AA Coach of the Year

Jefferson coach Matt Norris gives a quick high-five to Gracelynn Roy after her Section 2AA-winning pass on Wednesday. Norris was named Section 2AA Coach of the Year.

“The pressure of having things on the home floor was a lot and we started off by sticking two-beam routines,” he said after describing the last 10 days of practice as very productive. “Vault was the bright spot. Everyone was super engaged and pumped to have it here during the week and a half leading up to sections. They were really excited to show off their skills.”

New Prague won the floor with a 36.775 and was runner-up in the three other apparatus’. North captured the bars (34.600) and beam (35.250) and Eden Prairie took home the top spot on the vault (36.725).

In the all-around, Daniele Machaek scored a 32.875 followed, by Roy with a 32.650 for Jefferson.

Both earned All-Section honors for their success.

Machacek scored a 9.125 (sixth place) on the vault, 7.750 (12th) on the bars, 7.850 (13th) on the beam and 8.150 (18th) on the floor.

Paige Fabian

Jefferson’s Paige Fabian swings through her bars routine during the first of two sessions at the Section 2AA meet March 18.

Roy’s winning 9.475 score on the vault was followed by a 7.500 (15th) on the bars, 6.825 (19th) on the beam and 8.850 (11th) on the floor.

She executed a layout Tsuk on her lone vault pass. “She has so much power, it is incredible. She’s competed with the pike Tsuk this year but it’s been such an abbreviated season, we’ve worked on the layout the week-and-a-half.”

Liz Joyce

Senior captain Liz Joyce reaches for the vault during the Section 2AA meet at Jefferson.

It was a repeat of the vault which sent her to state last season.

Paige Fabian scored a 30.575 in the all-around with scores of 8.500 (15th) on the vault, 8.200 (17th) on the floor, 7.400 (17th) on the bars and 6.475 (20th) on the beam.

Roy’s winning score (9.475) on the vault came on her lone pass while Lakeville North’s Kaitlyn Nguyen was runner-up with a 9.425 and Machacek was 11th with a 9.125.

Alyssa Jahr

Nguyen won the all-around with a 37.350 followed by New Prague’s Sam Sohleid with a 35.475 and Lakeville South’s Ella Erickson with a 35.450. Machacek was 13th, Roy was 14th and Fabian was 17th.

Jefferson’s individual scores on the bars: Anna Mattson 7.050 and Liz Joyce 6.375. On beam: Alyssa Jahr 7.900 and Mattson 7.475. On floor: Jahr 8.400 and Joyce 6.900. On vault: Violet Gilbertson 8.350 and Joyce 8.200.

Coach of the Year

Norris was named the Section 2AA Coach of the Year, an award voted on by his peers in the section. This is his fifth full season coaching the program.

“It’s totally unexpected,” Norris said by email Friday. “There’s so many amazing teams and coaches in our section. I was very humbled and honored to even be considered as a peer, much less to be voted to represent our section. It’s a true honor and privilege.”

He moves on as a finalist for the Class AA State Coach of the Year Award, which will be announced during the state meet at Champlin Park High School Saturday.

