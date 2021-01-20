With two state entrants back, Bloomington aims to make the most of a condensed schedule
Jefferson gymnastics senior captains Liz Joyce and Alyssa Jahr were excited to get back to work the first full week of January, even if it means trying to navigate the balance beam while wearing a facemask.
The masks create new challenges, like not being able to see your feet on the beam or flying past the nose when upside down on the bars and vault.
“I didn’t think it was going to be this hot and breathing in all your hot air is a whole different element,” Joyce said.
Jahr noted that it’s difficult for the gymnasts to catch their breath while conditioning.
The pair said longtime coach Matt Norris is easing back into skills instead of introducing complex routines right off the bat.
In a typical season, they have two months to prepare for the season, work on basic skills and pull it all together with a routine to score as many points as possible once the meet season begins in November.
This isn’t a typical season.
During the fall practice period, Norris did not coach the Jaguars, which at that time were under the direction of well-respected Rosemount coach Jason Passeri.
Instead of doing intense training, they worked on basic skills to help stave off the rust.
“It was more about doing moves we enjoy doing and making sure we had fun knowing it was coming to an end,” Joyce said.
By mid-January, the typical bumps and bruises are setting in from daily workouts. One day into practice, Jahr and Joyce said sore muscles were the worst part of it. “We all came back and they asked us how we were doing and everyone is sore. We have not stretched out in a long time, a couple of months,” Joyce said, since they couldn’t replicate the gym workouts at home. “You can only be here to practice,” Jahr said.
Every Tuesday and Thursday the captains organized hour-long Google meet-ups with the team to do what they could through workouts or yoga or other team-building activities.
“It was to keep us together as a team and motivated for the most part,” Joyce said. “We did some fun things like a little gift exchange that was COVID-friendly, we didn’t get together and hopefully the girls like that, we were the leaders of that. It was fun!”
The chance to get back into the gym was a huge milestone after briefly returning to practice this fall only to be put on hold again Nov. 20.
“For the most part everyone does all four seasons and we are always in the gym so at the most we have a two-week break,” Joyce said.
Joyce started gymnastics at age 3. “I’ve always been in the gym, all seasons and this was the first time I’ve been out of the gym for more than a month,”she said.
School and a job helped turn Joyce’s attention away from gymnastics. For Jahr, spring and summer seasons are when she shifts her attention outside for baseball.
During the first days of practice, they were working on basic movements on the four apparatus including beam, bars, vault and floor. According to the captains, not being able to see the beam and feet is a big challenge. Being able to control the mask while on the bars or flipping on the vault were concerns.
They will not need to wear masks while on the apparatus for practice or competition.
Instead of big invitational meets, competitions will be limited to two or three teams at once.
Joyce is excited for the less pressure environment without many people watching her in a more controlled environment.
Jahr doesn’t feel the same, as this is their final season as seniors and not having the big stage is a letdown. “I like competing, so losing half of the meets is disappointing,” she said.
