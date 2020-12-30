Two state vaulters return with an experienced group
Competing in one of the most difficult gymnastics sections in the state, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy gymnastics coach Matt Norris knows it won’t get any easier, especially this winter.
The team placed eighth at the Section 2AA meet where average scores were four points higher than any other section. “In gymnastics, that’s like a four touchdown difference,” Norris said. “In a game of tenths [of a point], four points is a lot. So our section is deep and talented, but we continue to make our best better and the girls have worked hard in the offseason to improve both their skill and form.”
Norris is excited to see what is in store for this team given the work put in during the spring, winter and fall to improve. “We are looking at one of the most talented teams I’ve ever coached in 18 years, with excellent leadership from our captains Liz Joyce and Alyssa Jahr.”
Joyce and Jahr are second-year captains.
Junior Daniele Machacek and sophomore Gracelynn Roy bring the state-meet experience back as each qualified on the vault.
Two-time section meet participants include juniors Izzy Chavira and Anna Mattsson and sophomores Ava Bican and Maddy Bryan.
Those new to the high school team generally bring a wealth of experience rarely found in other sports with the competition level in club gymnastics.
Senior Paige Fabian and eighth-grader Violet Gilbertson made the switch to the Jaguars for this season after competing as a Level 8 gymnast for their respective clubs.
Off-season
Norris said the team met the challenges of COVID-19 head-on this summer to learn and refine new skills to put into the competition this winter.
“The team has done a wonderful job dealing with these tough circumstances,” he said. “They have trained extremely hard, added lots of new skills, cleaned up our form, and are happy to report that through it all, our club from our rec classes to youth team and high school team had zero cases to report.
“The girls have taken pride in disinfecting equipment, making sure that we provide a safe environment for everyone to get their practices in. This COVID has not been easy for anyone but we’ve always preached to them that there will always be things out of your control, but how you respond to them will determine how successful you are at overcoming said obstacles.”
Norris is incredibly proud at how the team bought into the process and the understanding that success doesn’t come overnight, but with continued and persistent effort, “the results will take care of themselves,” he said.
As for the current pause on youth sports, Norris said the team is meeting virtually, as they are guided by the school district and Minnesota State High School League. Virtual coaching includes conditioning, stretching, yoga, pilates, team bonding and visualization exercises.
