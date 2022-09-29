Debbie Driscoll’s Mahtomedi program owns 10 state titles, 44 individual state titles
Kennedy High School celebrated the 50th anniversary of the passing of the Title IX legislation by inducting four female members into its Athletic Hall of Fame during the Sept. 16 football game at Bloomington Stadium.
Debbie Driscoll (Class of 1973), Robin (Smith) Hanson (1998), Kristine (Kruger) Kading (2000) and Jenna Smith (2006) stood in front of current female student-athletes who held up Title IX gold and blue t-shirts to celebrate the evening on the field.
Driscoll was honored for her lifetime of dedication to gymnastics, first as a competitor before becoming one of the most decorated coaches in the state.
“I was very surprised because Title XI hadn’t happened and there weren’t any sports and opportunities for us yet so the fact that they took into account my coaching gymnastics and giving back to the sport over the years was nice,” said Driscoll, who is ready to begin her 46th season coaching gymnastics at Mahtomedi High School. “I’ve retired from teaching but I can’t give up coaching, it’s in my blood.”
A huge advocate for Title IX, Driscoll said she’s been talking about the anniversary whenever possible, especially on social media to help spread the word.
“Because it started when I was in college, we didn’t talk about it much other than what other sports you played,” Driscoll said.
State champ
Before Title IX was enacted, Driscoll won state AAU gymnastics titles on the floor exercise and vault in 1973, before gymnastics became a Minnesota State High School League-sponsored activity.
She went on to compete at Gustavus Adolphus College where she was part of the AIAW National Collegiate Team Championships in 1975, was an AIAW Regional Finalist on the floor in 1976, and graduated in 1977.
Establishing a winning program
Driscoll helped build the Zephyrs program into a state powerhouse owning 44 state individual titles to go along with 10 state team titles.
Her program owns the most state meet appearances and she boasts a career dual-meet record of 310-19. Her squad won 40 conference titles and 30 section titles. Along with the 10 state team trophies, Driscoll’s squads earned four state runner-ups and four third-place titles.
Driscoll was inducted into the Minnesota Gymnastics Coaches Association in 1993; University of Minnesota Gymnastics Hall of Fame – Lifetime Service in 2003; Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010 and Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame in 2022.
