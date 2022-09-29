Debbie Driscoll’s Mahtomedi program owns 10 state titles, 44 individual state titles

Kennedy High School celebrated the 50th anniversary of the passing of the Title IX legislation by inducting four female members into its Athletic Hall of Fame during the Sept. 16 football game at Bloomington Stadium.

Debbie Driscoll
A member of Kennedy’s graduating class of 1973, Debbie Driscoll was inducted into the Kennedy High School Athletic Hall of Fame Sept. 16 for her remarkable legacy in gymnastics. 

