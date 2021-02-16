Coach is thankful to be competing again
Bloomington gymnastics emerged with a 125.45-121.15 win over St. Louis Park in the Metro West Conference competition Tuesday, Feb. 9.
As part of the COVID-19 protocol, each team competes on their home floor while the judges travel from one school to the other during the evening. Tuesday’s meet saw Bloomington compete first at Jefferson before the judges hustled to make it to St. Louis Park for the second half of the competition.
Coach Matt Norris said the gymnasts are throwing skills he didn’t think they would have time to work on during the shortened season.
“The girls are progressing splendidly,” he said. “We are still trying to take it slow but we’re keeping it in our mind that sections are roughly a month away.”
Competing inside the familiar practice space or home gym has been good for the group, according to Norris. “We all have a deeper appreciation for being able to be here and do the sport we all love.”
He said the team enjoys being able to compete in a familiar venue.
“There’s no other team to worry about and the girls have been relaxed and just focused on themselves and the team,” he said. “We’re happy to be back and have some resemblance of our normal lives again.”
Norris credits captains Liz Joyce and Alyssa Jahr for keeping the team accountable while still being able to have fun during the most difficult year. “We as coaches have learned more on them, not only out of necessity but because we know how tough they are and the trust we have in them as leaders.”
Daniele Machacek led Jefferson in the all-around with a 31.525. She posted the top score on the floor with an 8.65, was second on the beam with a 7.475 and bars with a 7.4 and was fifth on the vault with an 8.0.
Gracelyn Roy posted an all-around score of 31.475. She had the score on an apparatus where she posted an 8.8 on the vault, 8.25 on the floor, 7.65 on the beam and 6.775 on the bars.
Paige Fabian led the team on the beam with an 8.05 and bars with a 7.475.
The Jaguars had a lot of strong scores on the vault with all five varsity gymnasts surpassing 8.0. After Roy (8.8) and Machacek (8.0), Ava Bican scored an 8.3, Liz Joyce scored an 8.275, and Renee Peacha scored an 8.05.
One week earlier, Jefferson competed against Chaska-Chanhassen in a similar Metro West home-and-home format.
Chaska-Chan narrowly won 132.325-131.5 Machacek and Roy swept the all-around spots. Roy scored a 33.925 and Machacek scored a 33.425. Roy added a 9.225 on the vault, 8.750 on the floor, 8.60 on beam and 7.350 on bars. Machacek scored a 9.075 on the vault, 9.0 on floor, 8.1 on bars and 7.250 on beam. Chaska-Chan countered with Reese Norbie scoring a 33.000, Brenna Johnson scoring a 32.375 and Lexie McCoy scoring a 32.025.
Bloomington swept the top three vault spots with Roy’s 9.225, Machacek’s 9.075 and Katie Edmonds with an 8.400. Roy tied for first place on the beam with an 8.6 and was second on the floor (8.750) to Machacek (9.000). Fabian had the second-best score on the bars of 7.550 and Anna Mattisson was fourth with a 7.300. Maddy Bryan and Alyssa Jahr each scored 8.350 on the floor and Bican picked up an 8.150.
