Three weeks after shots were fired inside Mall of America, a 28-year-old Woodbury man was arrested on suspicion of robbery after he was reported to be carrying a rifle through the Bloomington mall.
The suspect was arrested while still inside the mall, shortly after departing the mall’s Lids store. Police officers were dispatched to the scene after reports to mall security personnel that the suspect had entered the mall, carrying a rifle, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Kim Clauson.
The suspect is accused of taking jerseys from the Lids store, as well as an animatronic toy dog from a mall kiosk. The kiosk employee addressed the suspect as he walked away from the kiosk, telling him he had to pay for the toy. When the suspect turned toward the employee while holding the gun, the employee remained silent as the man continued to walk away, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The suspect had the rifle in hand when confronted by police officers, but there was no reported gunfire or injuries as a result of his arrest. The suspect matched the description of the perpetrator of a robbery at Twin City Pawn in Minneapolis earlier that afternoon, Clauson noted.
The suspect’s vehicle was identified in a parking ramp, and a search warrant for the vehicle was executed. A handgun was found in the vehicle, Utecht said.
The suspect has no criminal history, Utecht noted, and had not been charged as of Monday morning, Aug. 29.
The arrest came three weeks after two men fled the mall, one of whom was accused of firing three shots outside the mall’s Nike store. Nobody was injured in the Aug. 4 incident, and the suspect and his accomplice were arrested a week later in Chicago, days after three accomplices were arrested, accused of helping the duo flee the mall.
Burglary arrest
A 41-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested on suspicion of burglary, days after a burglary at a Bloomington learning center.
The burglary of Bright Stars Learning Center, 7836 Second Ave., was reported Monday, Aug. 8. The business had been unoccupied since the close of the business day on Aug. 5, and employees reported that a television and keys to both the building and vehicles in the parking lot had been stolen, although none of the vehicles were missing, Utecht said.
A lock on the east side of the building had been damaged, and there were pry marks on a door. Surveillance cameras in the building provided an image of the perpetrator, according to Utecht.
A patrol officer recognized the perpetrator from the surveillance image, as he had been cited for trespassing at a nearby church, and was known to be homeless, Utecht added.
The employee who initially reported the burglary spotted the suspect near the learning center on Aug. 18, near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 77th Street in Richfield. The surveillance video image, as well as images of the suspect from an officer-worn body camera at the time of the citation for trespassing, matched the man in Richfield, resulting in his arrest, Utecht explained.
Following his arrest, the suspect told the police that he had been checking for unlocked doors in the area, and claimed that he found the learning center’s door unlocked, Utecht noted.
In addition to being arrested on suspicion of third-degree burglary, he was booked on suspicion of narcotics possession.
Domestic assault
What started out as a gesture of goodwill ended with the arrest of a 26-year-old Minneapolis man on suspicion of domestic assault.
Police officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of 110th Street West at approximately 12:45 a.m. Aug. 19, after a 28-year-old St. Paul woman reported that she had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. Officers arrived at the residence, but she was not at the residence. Dispatch personnel called the woman, who returned to the residence and detailed the incident, Utecht said.
According to the suspect, the woman was staying at his brother’s Bloomington residence because she was homeless. The couple have a child, according to the victim.
The woman reported that they were both at his brother’s residence when they began arguing about their relationship. She said that the argument turned violent, accusing the man of grabbing her and holding her down against her will, then slapping her in the face with an open hand while choking her. She was able to pull his arms away from his neck so she could breathe, Utecht said.
After the altercation, the woman was able to leave the house. She drove to a nearby McDonald’s and called 911, Utecht added.
The man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and strangulation, and faces a felony charge for the incident due to a prior assault conviction, Utecht noted. He also had a misdemeanor firearm warrant at the time of his arrest.
