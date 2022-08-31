Three weeks after shots were fired inside Mall of America, a 28-year-old Woodbury man was arrested on suspicion of robbery after he was reported to be carrying a rifle through the Bloomington mall.

The suspect was arrested while still inside the mall, shortly after departing the mall’s Lids store. Police officers were dispatched to the scene after reports to mall security personnel that the suspect had entered the mall, carrying a rifle, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Kim Clauson.

