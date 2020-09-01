Social distance, wear a mask and grab a Metro West Conference card to watch varsity soccer matches
Plans are in place to help keep everyone as safe as possible at fall sports. Direction from the Minnesota State High School League and individual school districts, along with guidelines in addition to those set in place by the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health, include a signed eligibility statement and all participation involuntary.
Possible exposure or infection to COVID-19 means immediately stopping participation to be tested and to remain in isolation until cleared by a test or 14 days.
Contests are scheduled later in the day to allow more families to transport participants instead of using a team bus as much as possible.
Buses are allowed to transport up to 25 people and masks are required for all.
Sport-specific guidelines for spectators
• The Metro West Conference developed a card system to help control entry into each site. Varsity players are given four cards to distribute to friends and family to attend each contest. No card, no entry is the policy.
• Cross country is limited to two family members per runner at the course and no one is allowed to gather at the start/finish areas. No pets are allowed.
• A $5 admission fee will be charged for Kennedy and Jefferson varsity soccer matches, boys and girls at each high school turf, or Bloomington Stadium. No more than 250 people will be allowed at the site which includes players, coaches, officials and fans. Spectators are asked to stay 6 feet apart from those outside a home unit (family) at all levels. Masks are required when entering varsity game facilities and are recommended to be worn while seated but not required.
• Spectators are not allowed at girls swimming and diving competitions.
• Girls tennis will cap spectators at no more than 250 while practicing social distancing and masks are recommended but not required.
• BEC-TV will attempt to live stream as many events as possible.
Participant guidelines
• Everyone must bring their own water, come dressed to participate and wear a mask to the facility while limiting equipment being shared. Overnight trips and pregame team meals are not allowed. Individual photos are OK while team pictures must be taken with social distancing.
• End of season banquets is at the discretion of each booster club as to what is appropriate. Themed events like Youth Night, Teacher Night, Parent Night, etc. will not take place. Senior Night is allowed but ahead of a 5 p.m. start time and must take place at Bloomington Stadium while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Non-MSHSL activities
According to the Bloomington Public School COVID-19 guidelines, organizations like marching band and flags, show choir, theater, cheer and other clubs will be looked at individually to determine what is appropriate.
